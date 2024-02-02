ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Marvel to Launch Ahsoka Comic Adaptation - Exclusive Reveal

February 2, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at the cover for issue #1, following the events of the Disney+ series!

Ahsoka Tano is back!

Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan recently returned to the screen in the critically acclaimed Disney+’s series Ahsoka. And this summer, her adventures with Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Professor Huyang are coming to your favorite comic book shop.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Marvel will adapt the series — alongside other fan-favorite Disney+ comics adaptations including The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi with Star Wars: Ahsoka arriving in July. The 8-issue miniseries is written by Rodney Barnes with pencils from Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty, following the story of each episode from the first season. Season 2 is currently in development.

“It is truly an honor to be adapting Ahsoka,” Barnes tells StarWars.com. “The character is the essence of classic Star Wars: layered, complex and fun! I hope the fans enjoy this adaptation as much as the series it’s adapted from.”

Plus, today we have your first look at the cover for issue #1 by David Nakayama, variant covers from Annie Wu and Jan Duuresma, and the official description.

Marvel's Star Wars: Ahsoka cover and variant covers

Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 (of 8)

Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Steven Cummings

Cover by David Nakayama

After the fall of THE EMPIRE, Jedi Master AHSOKA TANO stalks the galaxy for GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN!

A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous MORGAN ELSBETH returns along with two new mysterious Force-users, BAYLAN SKOLL and his apprentice, SHIN HATI.

