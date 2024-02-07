The galaxy far, far away returns to the Soccar pitch.

Update 2/7: Check out the new trailer for Mandalorian Mayhem!

The Mandalorian meets Rocket League? They’ll never see it coming.

Lucasfilm and Psyonix announced today that characters and iconography from The Mandalorian are blasting onto Rocket League in a special Limited Time Event called Mandalorian Mayhem. Running February 7-21, Mandalorian Mayhem will feature a bounty of cosmetic surprises and a new mode for fans of the hit Disney+ series. See the trailer below.

Players can look forward to Challenges to unlock The Mandalorian-inspired Toppers (including Mando’s helmet, jetpack, and Grogu), Player Banners, and other items. Decals such as Din Djarin and Boba Fett, plus Mythosaur Wheels, a Whistling Birds Goal Explosion, and more will be available in the Item Shop. Finally, the new 3v3 Limited Time Mode, G-Force Frenzy, will see cars zooming through the air as they compete. Head to the Psyonix blog for the full bounty puck’s worth of intel on everything you can find in Mandalorian Mayhem.

Mandalorian Mayhem will be the second Star Wars-themed event in Rocket League, following last May’s droid-centric release. Rocket League, which can be played for free on multiple platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, is a critically-acclaimed, sports-action video game where players control cars — with rocket boost abilities, allowing them to soar — in a high-speed and high-flying game of soccer, or Soccar.

So grab your jetpacks and get ready for a whole new Rocket League experience. We have spoken.