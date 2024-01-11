Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returns with New Episodes

The circle is almost complete for the first season of the Emmy-winning animated series.

For light and life, we’ll soon have more Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures to enjoy.

Six new episodes of the preschool-age animated series are coming to our galaxy, arriving February 14 on Disney+ and Disney Junior. The new episodes complete the Emmy-winning first season, which introduced High Republic-era Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and the adorable Nubs to fans.

"Young Jedi Adventures has invited the youngest audiences to take their first step into the Star Wars galaxy through the eyes of younglings Kai, Lys, Nubs, and their friend Nash,” says executive producer and Lucasfilm's VP of animation development Josh Rimes. “The entire creative team is thrilled that audiences, critics, and awards groups have warmly embraced these stories and their core values of teamwork, friendship, and understanding.”

The upcoming installments will see the gang journey through the wilds of Tenoo for a wilderness training exercise, travel to Batuu to meet the Jedi stationed on Black Spire Outpost, and return to the Starlight Beacon — a key location in Star Wars: The High Republic comics and novels — where they will encounter several characters from other High Republic tales, including Bell Zettifar (Marcus Scribner), Supreme Chancellor of the Galactic Republic Lina Soh (Justine Lee), Master Maru (Liam O'Brien), and more.

“This season has been a whirlwind adventure for our bright-eyed younglings,” says showrunner Michael Olson. “They’ve grown as Jedi, forged lasting friendships, and outwitted a host of cunning adversaries. Each episode has featured challenges that have helped them grow and continued to shape them in the ways of the Jedi. As they head towards our season finale, Kai, Lys, and Nubs’ thrilling journey aboard Starlight Beacon leads to an epic showdown with Taborr Val Dorn to save one of their new friends.”

The cast includes Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr Val Dorn, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, Piotr Michael as Master Yoda, and Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna. In the upcoming episodes, Kai Brightstar will be voiced by Jamaal Avery, Jr. and JeCobi Swain.