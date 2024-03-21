Darth Vader Meets Mount Fuji on Striking Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Key Art

Plus, find out when you can buy tickets.

Next year, X-wings, TIE fighters, Jedi, and Sith will make the jump to a special rendezvous point: Japan.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is set for April 18-20, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe. This will be the first Star Wars Celebration held in Japan since 2008, and today StarWars.com is excited to reveal the show’s official key art — a beautiful image blending iconography of the galaxy far, far away with that of its host country. Check it out below.



The key art has been created in the traditional Japanese black ink painting style known as sumi-e, with Darth Vader placed in the foreground. Brush strokes extend from the Sith Lord to the branches of a cherry blossom tree, leading to AT-ATs, X-wings, and TIE fighters. The Rising Sun of the Japanese flag balances the image, with Mount Fuji featured in its center.

Also announced today, tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will go on sale Thursday, May 2, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3, at 8 a.m. JST. Stay tuned to StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for further details.

Star Wars Celebration is the world’s biggest official Star Wars event, featuring amazing reveals, panel discussions, autograph opportunities, and much more. We would be honored if you would join us.