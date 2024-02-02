Carl Weathers Passes Away

The legendary Rocky, Predator, and The Mandalorian actor/director was 76.

If he only played Apollo Creed, that would be enough to make Carl Weathers immortal for generations of moviegoers. But he gave us so much more, including the essential Greef Karga in The Mandalorian.

Weathers, forever a member of the Lucasfilm family, died Thursday. He was 76.

Born January 14, 1948, Weathers first played linebacker in the NFL, signing with the Oakland Raiders. He then turned to acting and, in a career that spanned over 50 years, appeared in several classic films and series of various genres. He portrayed the iconic boxer Apollo Creed, heavyweight champion, in the first four Rocky films; over the course of the series, he would evolve from Rocky’s rival to best friend and trainer, creating a beloved character that would spawn the spinoff Creed trilogy. Weathers also starred in 1987’s Predator, 1988’s Action Jackson, and made a memorable comedic turn in 1996’s Happy Gilmore opposite Adam Sandler.

With the launch of The Mandalorian on Disney+, Weathers joined the galaxy far, far away as Greef Karga — an expeditor for the Bounty Hunter Guild who rises to become Magistrate of Nevarro, and ally to the Mandalorian and Grogu. He would receive an Emmy Award nomination for his efforts. In addition, Weathers stepped into the director’s chair for the critically-acclaimed episodes “Chapter 12: The Siege” and "Chapter 20: The Foundling."

“I am heartbroken by this devastating loss," says Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian. "He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him. My heart goes out to his family and countless admirers."

We’ll miss you, Carl. Be peace.