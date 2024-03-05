ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

On Star Tours, The Adventures Continue with An Urgent Mission from Ahsoka Tano — Exclusive

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Updates to the beloved Disney Parks attraction will include a visit to Peridea from Ahsoka, and transmissions from Cassian Andor, and Din Djarin and Grogu.

You may soon find yourself hurtling through the clouds among a majestic pod of purrgil when Ahsoka Tano pulls you in to help her evade enemy fire.

The moment, inspired by events in the recent Ahsoka series on Disney+, is one of several updates coming to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue starting April 5 at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.

Cassian Andor in Star Tours

Din Djarin and Grogu in Star Tours


Among the new additions when you climb aboard your next Starspeeder flight this spring, Ahsoka, Cassian Andor from Andor, and Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian will be added to the urgent transmissions that may greet riders during their journey. And StarWars.com is excited to share an exclusive still from Ahsoka’s transmission below!

Ahsoka in Star Tours

With these additions, you’ll now have an opportunity to experience one of more than 250 storyline variations aboard the attraction, including a visit to the planet Peridea from the Ahsoka series. The Star Tours update, the first since Kef Bir was added to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will debut during Season of the Force at Disneyland Resort starting April 5. For a limited time, now through June 2, you can also take a ride on Hyperspace Mountain, enjoy themed food and beverage, collect new merchandise and more. Also debuting during the Season of the Force festivities, you can watch a new fireworks display sweeping through spires of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on select nights.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Ahsoka Tano Cassian Andor (Star Wars) The Mandalorian Grogu Star Wars: Ahsoka Andor

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor Head to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

    March 5, 2024

    March 5, 2024

    Mar 5

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “A Different Approach”

    February 29, 2024

    February 29, 2024

    Feb 29

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    “Disciple of the Sith”: Asajj Ventress’ Legacy Lightsaber Returns with a Limited Edition Box Set

    February 23, 2024

    February 23, 2024

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Shadows of Tantiss”

    February 22, 2024

    February 22, 2024

    Feb 22

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Paths Unknown”

    February 22, 2024

    February 22, 2024

    Feb 22

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Confined”

    February 22, 2024

    February 22, 2024

    Feb 22

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Is Here!

    February 21, 2024

    February 21, 2024

    Feb 21

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Wins 2 Annie Awards

    February 19, 2024

    February 19, 2024

    Feb 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved