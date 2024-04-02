Vote for Star Wars in the 2024 Webby Awards!

Lucasfilm has been nominated and named an honoree in several categories.

You’ve never heard of Pog Soup?

Lucasfilm and Star Wars are proud to announce nominations and honoree recognitions in the 28th annual Webby Awards, including acknowledgement of our official recipes and Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Event coverage.

Each year, the Webbys — known as the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times — feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People’s Voice. And to win the People’s Voice, we need your help:

We’re also proud to announce that Star Wars has been named as an honoree in the Social - Television & Film category and the Star Wars: Ahsoka — Snap Lens was named as an honoree in the Social - Best Use of Filters/Lenses category.

Thank you to Star Wars fans across digital for the views, likes, and love this year.

Voting is open until Thursday, April 18, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Now make like Padmé Amidala and do not defer. Exercise your right to vote today!