Younglings Meet the Big Kids in Dark Horse’s Young Jedi Adventures Tale for Free Comic Book Day – Exclusive

Nubs and the gang prepare for a special day.

In Dark Horse’s Free Comic Book Day Silver offering, the Children’s & Family Emmy Award-winning animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is making the jump to comics with a new all-ages story. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Sky Parade Rescue, written by Daniel José Older with art by Andy Duggan, finds younglings Lys, Kai, and Nubs on Tenoo, eagerly anticipating the arrival of Padawans and Master Yoda. And as we see in StarWars.com’s exclusive first look below, an exciting opportunity rises from this meeting… even if it causes some worry.

Look for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Sky Parade Rescue in your local comic shop on Free Comic Book Day — this Star Wars Day, May the 4th!