New LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor Revealed

April 15, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at the redesign of the ship that launched the building set series for adults nearly 25 years ago!

Get ready to defend the Death Star in your own recreation of the Battle of Endor.

To celebrate the LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary, StarWars.com is excited to reveal the new LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor, arriving May 1 — just in time for May the 4th.

A redesign of the original TIE Interceptor building set that was part of the first launch of the Ultimate Collector Series in 2000, the new 1,931-piece craft measures over 12.5 inches high, 16 inches long and 13 inches wide. Impressive. Most impressive.

"Finally making the UCS TIE Interceptor again after so many years was so exciting for me," Henrik Andersen, designer master at the LEGO Group, tells StarWars.com. "Compared to the last time I designed the UCS TIE Interceptor, I was now able to create a close-to-perfect replica of the movie prop. It's always been one of my favorite Star Wars ships."

The model, designed after the ship’s first appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, is mountable on a printed plaque and comes with two exclusive minifigures: a TIE Pilot and Imperial mouse droid. Check it out in the gallery below, along with more of today's reveals for upcoming LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary releases!

  • The LEGO Star Wars Droideka building set, available May 1

    of

  • The LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama building set, available May 1

    of

  • The LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace building set, available May 1

    of

  • The LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody building set, available May 1

    of

  • The LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator building set, available May 1

    of

  • The LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape building set, available May 1

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity Coffee Table Book, available July 1

    of

    TIE Interceptor

