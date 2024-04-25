ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Flash Strike”

April 25, 2024
Kristin Baver

Clone Force 99 has arrived!

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Flash Strike.”

Omega always believed her brothers would come to her rescue. And this week, the laser cannon of Imperial fire heralds the arrival of Clone Force 99. But first, Hunter, Wrecker, and Crosshair must survive the wilds of Wayland and dealing with Rampart. Meanwhile, Echo infiltrates the base and Omega discovers something familiar lurking inside Mount Tantiss. Here are five highlights from “Flash Strike.”

Hunter and Crosshair

1. Laser cannons? That means…

Omega never doubted her squad would come for her. But when she hears the laser cannons outside the Empire’s secret base, she can’t help but smile. They found her. Her brothers.

The Batch and Rampart crash on Wayland

2. A crash landing!

Their stealth arrival hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and with the ship on its way to a fiery explosion in the jungle canopy, the Batch and their buddy, Rampart, have only one option: jump!

3. Lending a hand.

You can bet RA-7-81 wasn’t programmed for this exact scenario, but Echo’s stolen stormtrooper armor needs one last accessory to help him blend in, and RA-7-81 is just the droid to help.

4. Palpatine’s pet.

The Emperor’s fascination with the Zillo Beast continues as Omega discovers one of the creatures being held captive inside a Mount Tantiss tank.

Dr. Karr is quick to identify the out-of-place stormtrooper as the former prisoner of war, thanks to Omega talking up her squad.

5. Echo and Emerie.

Echo’s disguise is no match for Omega’s pride in her brothers. Dr. Karr is quick to identify the out-of-place stormtrooper as the former prisoner of war, thanks to Omega talking up her squad. After a tense introduction, the two clones form an uneasy alliance to help save the children locked up inside the Empire’s vault.

Bad Batch Declassified

