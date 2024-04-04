ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Identity Crisis”

April 4, 2024
Kristin Baver

Follow Dr. Emerie Karr on a new assignment into the heart of Mount Tantiss.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Identity Crisis.”

They call it Project Necromancer, and it’s a high-priority, top-secret undertaking of personal interest to Emperor Palpatine. This week, our story turns away from the Bad Batch to investigate what’s really going on inside Mount Tantiss. Although we’ve only just begun to scratch the surface, Emerie Karr’s promotion to become Dr. Royce Hemlock’s right hand in charge of the vital lab experiments deep in the vault reveals some shocking new developments at play. Here are five highlights from “Identity Crisis.”

A maximum-security facility protecting three imprisoned “specimens” — a trio of children with Force sensitivity and a high M-count.

1. Into the vault.

The heart of Project Necromancer, Dr. Hemlock’s top-secret pet project for the Empire, is revealed at last. A maximum-security facility protecting three imprisoned “specimens” — a trio of children with Force sensitivity and a high M-count. Whatever the Empire wants with them, you know it’s nothing good.

A shovel is no match for Cad Bane’s quick-draw blasters as Ailish quickly discovers.

2. Kidnapped!

A shovel is no match for Cad Bane’s quick-draw blasters as Ailish quickly discovers. And with a few tears, little Bayrn and his doll are whisked away in a hovering contraption that looks more like a lockbox than a pram fit for a youngling.

Jax tries to escape.

3. Prison break.

Poor Jax. He just wants to go home, but an ill-fated escape lands him in solitary confinement instead.

You can actually see the doubt cross Emerie's features as the pram opens to reveal the sweet baby Bayrn, a specimen far younger than she expected.

4. Special delivery.

Emerie isn’t cowed by Cad Bane, but she is noticeably shaken by his charge. You can actually see the doubt cross her features as the pram opens to reveal the sweet baby Bayrn, a specimen far younger than she expected.

Omega’s faux Lula makes a reappearance to signify Emerie’s change of heart.

5. Return of the straw tooka.

Omega’s faux Lula makes a reappearance to signify Emerie’s change of heart, a gradual softening over the course of the episode. When Eva wakes up to find a gift outside her cell, the small token of compassion suggests that Emerie is more of a friend than she at first seemed. But she is still keeping children imprisoned for the Empire, so let’s not get carried away.

