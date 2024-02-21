ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Is Here!

February 21, 2024
February 21, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The third and final season kicks off with a three-episode premiere available now on Disney+.

Their mission isn’t over yet.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back today, with a Season 3 premiere on Disney+ featuring three brand-new episodes. The story starts right where we left off in Season 2, with Omega and Crosshair imprisoned inside the Imperial facility at Mount Tantiss and the rest of her brothers —Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo — desperate to get her back with Clone Force 99.

Find out what happens next and enjoy the final season of the epic tale following an elite squad of clones just trying to make their way in the galaxy.

For more on The Bad Batch:

And keep your eyes on StarWars.com for episode guides (new each Thursday), new interviews, and much more as the final season unfolds!

Teh Bad Batch Season 3 key art


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Animation

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    “Straight into the Tough Stuff”: Michelle Ang on New Episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    February 20, 2024

    February 20, 2024

    Feb 20

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Wins 2 Annie Awards

    February 19, 2024

    February 19, 2024

    Feb 19

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Executive Producers Gear Up for One Last Mission

    February 19, 2024

    February 19, 2024

    Feb 19

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Dee Bradley Baker Looks Ahead to the Final Season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    February 16, 2024

    February 16, 2024

    Feb 16

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Should You Watch Right Now? 

    February 16, 2024

    February 16, 2024

    Feb 16

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Executive Producer Athena Portillo Talks Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    February 15, 2024

    February 15, 2024

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Ships of the Galaxy: The Marauder

    February 14, 2024

    February 14, 2024

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    What Has Happened So Far on Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

    February 13, 2024

    February 13, 2024

    Feb 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved