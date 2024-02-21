Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Is Here!

The third and final season kicks off with a three-episode premiere available now on Disney+.

Their mission isn’t over yet.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back today, with a Season 3 premiere on Disney+ featuring three brand-new episodes. The story starts right where we left off in Season 2, with Omega and Crosshair imprisoned inside the Imperial facility at Mount Tantiss and the rest of her brothers —Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo — desperate to get her back with Clone Force 99.

Find out what happens next and enjoy the final season of the epic tale following an elite squad of clones just trying to make their way in the galaxy.

