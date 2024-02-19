Star Wars: Visions Wins 2 Annie Awards

The animated anthology was honored for two different episodes.

Star Wars: Visions took home awards in two categories at the Annie Awards, StarWars.com is excited to report!

Paul Young and Cartoon Saloon won Best Direction – TV/Media for “Screecher’s Reach,” which follows the gifted Daal as she travels to the mysterious Screecher’s Reach to face her destiny.

In addition, Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo Du Toit, and Trigger Fish Animation Studios won Best Music – TV/Media for the short “Aau’s Song.” “Aau’s Song” centers around the young Aau, who connects with the Force through music.

For more on these episodes, check out StarWars.com’s interviews with Paul Young and Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke.

Visions is an animated anthology series, featuring stories created by studios from around the world. Volume 1 and Volume 2 are now streaming on Disney+. This year, Volume 2 received a total of six Annie Award nominations.

Congratulations to all winners and nominees. The Force is strong with you.





Original nominations article published January 11, 2024:

StarWars.com is thrilled to report that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 has been nominated for six Annie Awards. The Disney+ animated series, featuring shorts created by studios from around the world in a variety of styles, has been recognized in the following categories:

Best FX - TV/Media

Episode: Sith

Production Company: Lucasfilm Ltd.

FX Production Company: El Guiri Studios

Jonatan Catalán, Alberto Sánchez, Phoebe Arjona, Virginia Cantaro, Rubén Hinarejos

Best Character Animation - TV/Media

Episode: I Am Your Mother

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Laurie Sitzia

Best Direction - TV/Media

Episode: Screecher’s Reach

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Paul Young

Best Music - TV/Media

Episode: Aau’s Song

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit

Best Production Design - TV/Media

Episode: Sith

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Carlos Salgado

Best Editorial - TV/Media

Episode: Screecher’s Reach

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richie Cody, ACE, BFE

"The Annies are the highest honor for anyone who has dedicated their lives and the development of their professional craft to the imaginative world of animation," says series executive producer and SVP, Franchise Content and Strategy, James Waugh. "Star Wars: Visions is a celebration of the animation community and Lucasfilm's love of animation. To get six nominations is the highest of honors. We are so proud of all the amazing talent who worked on this show, and so happy for the recognition."

The Annie Awards are among the world’s highest honors in the field of animation; the 51st Annual Annie Awards will take place February 17.