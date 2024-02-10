ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Celebrates 25 Years with Return to Theaters

February 10, 2024
February 10, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Episode I will mark a milestone on the big screen.

This is so wizard.

Announced today by Empire magazine, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace will return to theaters for its 25th anniversary starting May 3. To coincide with the rerelease, artist Matt Ferguson has created a beautiful new poster, which you can see below.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace poster by Matt Ferguson

The Phantom Menace, Episode I of the Star Wars saga and the first film in the prequel trilogy, originally arrived in cinemas on May 19, 1999, following tremendous hype. Written and directed by George Lucas, it introduced the world to young Anakin Skywalker, Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Padmé Amidala, and the evil Sith duo, Darth Sidious and Darth Maul. The Phantom Menace would be a landmark in the development of visual effects and become one of the highest grossing movies of all time. For more, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth oral history of the film, which features interviews with Lucas, John Knoll, Doug Chiang, Ahmed Best, and more.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Phantom Menace’s 25th anniversary. 

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars The Phantom Menace

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dial of Destiny Win Grammy Awards

    February 5, 2024

    February 5, 2024

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Lucasfilm Wins Several Categories at Saturn Awards

    February 5, 2024

    February 5, 2024

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Carl Weathers Passes Away

    February 2, 2024

    February 2, 2024

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Dave Filoni to be Honored at 51st Saturn Awards

    January 16, 2024

    January 16, 2024

    Jan 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebrates 100 Years of Disney with TikTok

    October 16, 2023

    October 16, 2023

    Oct 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved