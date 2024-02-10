Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Celebrates 25 Years with Return to Theaters

Episode I will mark a milestone on the big screen.

This is so wizard.

Announced today by Empire magazine, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace will return to theaters for its 25th anniversary starting May 3. To coincide with the rerelease, artist Matt Ferguson has created a beautiful new poster, which you can see below.

The Phantom Menace, Episode I of the Star Wars saga and the first film in the prequel trilogy, originally arrived in cinemas on May 19, 1999, following tremendous hype. Written and directed by George Lucas, it introduced the world to young Anakin Skywalker, Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Padmé Amidala, and the evil Sith duo, Darth Sidious and Darth Maul. The Phantom Menace would be a landmark in the development of visual effects and become one of the highest grossing movies of all time. For more, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth oral history of the film, which features interviews with Lucas, John Knoll, Doug Chiang, Ahmed Best, and more.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Phantom Menace’s 25th anniversary.