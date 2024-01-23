Hasbro Fanstream: Ahsoka’s Grand Admiral Thrawn Joins the Black Series and More!

Plus, begun the Clone War has with new Droidekas and clone troopers, the Ghost crew’s Sabine Wren and Chopper join the Vintage Collection, and other reveals from today’s livestream.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is returning to Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series next year.

The Chiss tactician will debut an updated sculpt modeled after the character’s appearance in the Ahsoka series as one of several new arrivals to the 6-inch scale line. Plus, a host of new characters will be added to the 3.75-inch scale Vintage Collection, including Luke Skywalker in X-wing gear from Star Wars: A New Hope, Clone Commander Rex from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and a two-pack of Sabine Wren and Chopper to complete the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels.

And there’s more exciting announcements to come with pipeline teasers including an Amazon-exclusive 4-pack of Ahsoka Tano, R7-A7, CH-33P (Cheep), and RG-G1 (G-G) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a deluxe Cobb Vanth with Boba Fett armor as seen in The Mandalorian from The Vintage Collection. We’ll also soon get our first look at a deluxe Black Series pack with IG-12, Grogu, and Anzellan from The Mandalorian Season 3, an Amazon-exclusive three-pack from the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game, and a premium roleplay helmet modeled after Moff Gideon still to be revealed.

Check out the full list of today’s reveals below! Pre-order begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SABINE WREN & CHOPPER (C1-10P)

Available this fall exclusively from Hasbro Pulse. Pre-orders close February 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION AXE WOVES (PRIVATEER)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GROGU

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE COMMANDER REX (BRACCA MISSION)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (X-WING PILOT)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES





STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and other fan channel retailers.





STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE I CLONE TROOPER

Available this spring at Hasbro Pulse and other fan channel retailers.





STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN

Available spring 2025 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.