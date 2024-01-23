ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Hasbro Fanstream: Ahsoka’s Grand Admiral Thrawn Joins the Black Series and More!

January 23, 2024
January 23, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Plus, begun the Clone War has with new Droidekas and clone troopers, the Ghost crew’s Sabine Wren and Chopper join the Vintage Collection, and other reveals from today’s livestream.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is returning to Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series next year.

The Chiss tactician will debut an updated sculpt modeled after the character’s appearance in the Ahsoka series as one of several new arrivals to the 6-inch scale line. Plus, a host of new characters will be added to the 3.75-inch scale Vintage Collection, including Luke Skywalker in X-wing gear from Star Wars: A New Hope, Clone Commander Rex from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and a two-pack of Sabine Wren and Chopper to complete the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels.

And there’s more exciting announcements to come with pipeline teasers including an Amazon-exclusive 4-pack of Ahsoka Tano, R7-A7, CH-33P (Cheep), and RG-G1 (G-G) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a deluxe Cobb Vanth with Boba Fett armor as seen in The Mandalorian from The Vintage Collection. We’ll also soon get our first look at a deluxe Black Series pack with IG-12, Grogu, and Anzellan from The Mandalorian Season 3, an Amazon-exclusive three-pack from the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game, and a premium roleplay helmet modeled after Moff Gideon still to be revealed.

Check out the full list of today’s reveals below! Pre-order begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

The Vintage Collection Sabine Wren and Chopper two-pack


STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SABINE WREN & CHOPPER (C1-10P)

Available this fall exclusively from Hasbro Pulse. Pre-orders close February 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Vintage Collection Axe Woves


STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION AXE WOVES (PRIVATEER)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

The Vintage Collection - the Mandalorian fleet commander


STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

The Vintage Collection (Mines of Mandalore)


STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

The Vintage Collection Grogu


STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GROGU

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

The Vintage Collection Clone Commander Rex


STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE COMMANDER REX (BRACCA MISSION)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

The Vintage Collection - Luke Skywalker (X-wing Pilot)


STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (X-WING PILOT)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

The Black Series Droideka


STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and other fan channel retailers.

The Black Series Phase I Clone Trooper


STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE I CLONE TROOPER

Available this spring at Hasbro Pulse and other fan channel retailers.

The Black Series Grand Admiral Thrawn


STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN

Available spring 2025 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Hasbro PulseCon Star Wars action figures

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved