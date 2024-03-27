Star Wars Movies and Series Viewing Guide

Searching for the release and/or chronological order of Star Wars movies and series? Here's the intel you need.

If you’re looking to jump into Star Wars for the first time, or you're a longtime fan catching up with the latest releases, have no fear; StarWars.com is here to rescue you. Check out the two lists below — release order and chronological order — of every Star Wars movie and series, including live-action and animation, to help you on your Star Wars journey.

Release Order

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I) (1999)

(Episode I) (1999) Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II) (2002)

(Episode II) (2002) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie, 2008)

(movie, 2008) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series, 2008)

(series, 2008) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022)*

(2022)* Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) (2005)

(Episode III) (2005) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)

(2021) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

(2018) Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

(2022) Andor (2023)

(2023) Star Wars Rebels (2014)

(2014) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

(2016) Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) (1977)

(Episode IV) (1977) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) (1980)

(Episode V) (1980) Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) (1983)

(Episode VI) (1983) The Mandalorian (2019)

(2019) The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

(2021) Ahsoka (2023)

(2023) Star Wars Resistance (2018)**

(2018)** Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) (2015)

(Episode VII) (2015) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) (2017)

(Episode VIII) (2017) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) (2019)





*Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series, and spans a wide stretch of time

**Star Wars Resistance starts prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, then extends past it





Whichever order you choose…is the right one. May the Force be with you.

