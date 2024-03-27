ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Movies and Series Viewing Guide

March 27, 2024
Searching for the release and/or chronological order of Star Wars movies and series? Here's the intel you need.

If you’re looking to jump into Star Wars for the first time, or you're a longtime fan catching up with the latest releases, have no fear; StarWars.com is here to rescue you. Check out the two lists below — release order and chronological order — of every Star Wars movie and series, including live-action and animation, to help you on your Star Wars journey.

Release Order

Chronological Order

  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I) (1999)
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II) (2002)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie, 2008)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series, 2008)
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022)*
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) (2005)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)
  • Andor (2023)
  • Star Wars Rebels (2014)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
  • Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) (1977)
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) (1980)
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) (1983)
  • The Mandalorian (2019)
  • The Book of Boba Fett (2021)
  • Ahsoka (2023)
  • Star Wars Resistance (2018)**
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) (2015)
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) (2017)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) (2019)


*Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series, and spans a wide stretch of time

**Star Wars Resistance starts prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, then extends past it


Whichever order you choose…is the right one. May the Force be with you.

For more, check out StarWars.com’s guide to everything Star Wars on Disney+.

