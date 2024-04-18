ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Into the Breach”

April 18, 2024
April 18, 2024
Dan Brooks

The search for Tantiss’ location heats up.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, Into the Breach.”

If there are two things the Bad Batch are really good at, it’s breaking in — and breaking out.

With Omega in the custody of Dr. Hemlock at Mount Tantiss, her Clone Force 99 brothers are concerned only with getting her back. In “Into the Breach,” they come up with a plan to sneak aboard an Imperial station and steal the facility’s coordinates; difficult, to be sure, but the team thankfully has an ex-vice admiral up its collective sleeve. Yet as they devise this covert op, Omega proves to be ever the Batcher herself — already plotting as escape for herself and Hemlock’s other captive children. A great dual-caper tale, here are five highlights.

The Batch formulates a plan to infiltrate an Imperial station and secure the location of Mount Tantiss, and the inclusion of their prisoner and enemy Rampart makes it all the more interesting.

1. Planning the mission.

The Batch formulates a plan to infiltrate an Imperial station and secure the location of Mount Tantiss, and the inclusion of their prisoner and (former?) enemy Rampart makes it all the more interesting. They can’t pull this off without him, and he needs them to get away from the Empire. Nothing beats a good heist, and this’ll be a fun one.

Omega announces to her fellow M-count child prisoners that she has escaped Tantiss before, will do so again, and is taking them with her.

2. “I’m taking you all with me.”

After laying low for a bit, Omega’s training — and, let’s face it, rebel instinct — kicks in. She announces to her fellow M-count child prisoners that she has escaped Tantiss before, will do so again, and is taking them with her. The young clone has always been a compassionate leader, and she shines in this rousing scene.

Rampart does his part as the missions begins.

3. Rampart steps up.

Though he had issues with the captain’s uniform, Rampart nonetheless does his part as the mission begins. He falls into the role of snide Imperial well, dressing down lower ranking officers as he moves the clones inside the station. “I’ve missed this,” he says. We can tell.

Head Medical Officer Scalder sees the M-count kids as test subjects, even challenging her superior on how they should be treated.

4. Close call!

Unlike Emerie, Head Medical Officer Scalder sees the M-count kids as test subjects, even challenging her superior on how they should be treated. She seems eager to be cruel, and almost catches Omega loosening the wall panels in her cell in a tense moment. We’ll hazard a guess that this won’t be the last we see of Scalder.

Hunter maneuvers the team’s shuttle and literally locks onto the hull of a medical ship headed to the Imperial research facility, just seconds before it makes the jump to lightspeed.

5. Locked on.

When they fail to steal the Tantiss coordinates, the Bad Batch is forced to improvise (comes with the territory, it seems). Out of options, Hunter maneuvers the team’s shuttle and literally locks onto the hull of a medical ship headed to the Imperial research facility, just seconds before it makes the jump to lightspeed. It’s a desperate, creative move — the best kind in Star Wars action sequences — and ends the episode on a thrilling note. Let’s see what happens next. 

Dan Brooks is a writer and the senior editor of StarWars.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dan_brooks and Instagram at @therealdanbrooks.

Bad Batch Declassified

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Juggernaut”

    April 11, 2024

    April 11, 2024

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Creature Would Make the Perfect Pet?

    April 11, 2024

    April 11, 2024

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Point of No Return”

    April 4, 2024

    April 4, 2024

    Apr 4

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Identity Crisis”

    April 4, 2024

    April 4, 2024

    Apr 4

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from "The Harbinger"

    March 28, 2024

    March 28, 2024

    Mar 28

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ventress Strikes Back

    March 27, 2024

    March 27, 2024

    Mar 27

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Movies and Series Viewing Guide

    March 27, 2024

    March 27, 2024

    Mar 27

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Bad Territory”

    March 21, 2024

    March 21, 2024

    Mar 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved