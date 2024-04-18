Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Into the Breach”

The search for Tantiss’ location heats up.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Into the Breach.”



If there are two things the Bad Batch are really good at, it’s breaking in — and breaking out.

With Omega in the custody of Dr. Hemlock at Mount Tantiss, her Clone Force 99 brothers are concerned only with getting her back. In “Into the Breach,” they come up with a plan to sneak aboard an Imperial station and steal the facility’s coordinates; difficult, to be sure, but the team thankfully has an ex-vice admiral up its collective sleeve. Yet as they devise this covert op, Omega proves to be ever the Batcher herself — already plotting as escape for herself and Hemlock’s other captive children. A great dual-caper tale, here are five highlights.

1. Planning the mission.

The Batch formulates a plan to infiltrate an Imperial station and secure the location of Mount Tantiss, and the inclusion of their prisoner and (former?) enemy Rampart makes it all the more interesting. They can’t pull this off without him, and he needs them to get away from the Empire. Nothing beats a good heist, and this’ll be a fun one.

2. “I’m taking you all with me.”

After laying low for a bit, Omega’s training — and, let’s face it, rebel instinct — kicks in. She announces to her fellow M-count child prisoners that she has escaped Tantiss before, will do so again, and is taking them with her. The young clone has always been a compassionate leader, and she shines in this rousing scene.

3. Rampart steps up.

Though he had issues with the captain’s uniform, Rampart nonetheless does his part as the mission begins. He falls into the role of snide Imperial well, dressing down lower ranking officers as he moves the clones inside the station. “I’ve missed this,” he says. We can tell.

4. Close call!

Unlike Emerie, Head Medical Officer Scalder sees the M-count kids as test subjects, even challenging her superior on how they should be treated. She seems eager to be cruel, and almost catches Omega loosening the wall panels in her cell in a tense moment. We’ll hazard a guess that this won’t be the last we see of Scalder.

5. Locked on.

When they fail to steal the Tantiss coordinates, the Bad Batch is forced to improvise (comes with the territory, it seems). Out of options, Hunter maneuvers the team’s shuttle and literally locks onto the hull of a medical ship headed to the Imperial research facility, just seconds before it makes the jump to lightspeed. It’s a desperate, creative move — the best kind in Star Wars action sequences — and ends the episode on a thrilling note. Let’s see what happens next.