In Star Wars: Unlimited, You Can Fight the Empire or Crush the Rebellion

All flight troops, man your stations. The battle is just beginning in the new trading card game out now.

Going up against a Sith Lord and his Imperial army is scary enough as it is. But once he Force-chokes R2-D2 and tosses him off the table? Then you know you’re in trouble.

This is the world of Star Wars: Unlimited, a new battle pack building and trading card game that allows players to go toe-to-toe in their own tabletop good versus evil battle. Or, for those with friends of similar persuasions, pit Darth Vader against Darth Vader for an epic duel of the dark side fates. (Sound effects not included. You’ll have to make them yourself.)



The goal is simple: rally your forces into battle to defeat your opponent’s base with a series of actions made possible by a bespoke 50-card deck. Each player leads their own squad as a formidable force for the Star Wars franchise, with attack cards, shields, and other story-centric actions like the Skywalker lightsaber helping to boost individual fighters and actions.

“Star Wars: Unlimited is the culmination of FFG’s rich history mixed with the celebrated Star Wars brand,” Chris Gerber, Fantasy Flight Games head of studio, tells StarWars.com. “We could not be more excited to get this out into the world for everyone to experience.”

Available starting today, each Star Wars: Unlimited 2-player comes with 2 decks full of gorgeous, never-before-seen art depicting some of the legendary heroes and villains of the Star Wars galaxy. The Luke Skywalker deck includes key members of the Rebel Alliance like Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2 falling in behind their leader, Luke himself. The Imperial deck also includes familiar faces like Grand Moff Tarkin, Emperor Palpatine, and General Veers, as well as a blizzard assault AT-AT ready for combat and a legion of Death Star stormtroopers to amass behind Darth Vader.

“Having the opportunity to commission new art for every card in this game ensures there will be an exciting and cohesive style throughout,” says Brian Schomburg, visual creative director for Fantasy Flight Games. “We really thought about what the cards would look like on the table next to one another and we’re proud to be creating something so unique.”

“For the first set, we really wanted to create the perfect introduction to the game: lots of iconic characters and moments showing off the cool things the game is capable of without being too intimidating," adds Danny Schaefer, the lead game designer on Star Wars: Unlimited.

You certainly don’t have to be a seasoned gamer to get started. Each introductory set includes the Luke and Vader decks, playmats, and damage counter tokens — everything you need for an all-out battle. Additional booster packs introduce new elements into gameplay, including new leaders like General Leia Organa and Grand Admiral Thrawn, additional forces like Admiral Ackbar, and new bases of command like Echo Base on Hoth, to deploy your units on the frontlines both on the ground and among the stars.

“Ensuring this game was accessible to all players was key for us, so whether you are a casual player, competitor, or collector, there’s something for everyone in this game,” says Jim Cartwright, product strategy director for Fantasy Flight Games.

And although the inaugural set, Spark of Rebellion, is themed to the original trilogy era, there are plenty of expansions on the horizon to bring the excitement of the Clone Wars and the era of the New Republic to life. "Our team at Fantasy Flight Games has worked so hard to infuse the essence of the Star Wars saga into this game” adds Cartwright. “The release of Star Wars: Unlimited signifies not just the culmination of our hard work but also the beginning of an expansive journey in gaming.”