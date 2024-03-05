Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor Head to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

The critically-acclaimed series make the jump to physical media.

Hello there, physical media fans!

Home video collectors in every galaxy have reason to celebrate, as Lucasfilm and Disney announced today that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor will come to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on April 30. Originally released in 2022 on Disney+, this will mark the first opportunity to own the Emmy Award-nominated shows on disc.

Both Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series and Andor: The Complete First Season 4K UHD and Blu-ray sets will feature premium SteelBook packaging and come packed with new bonus features as well as exclusive concept art cards. You can get a first look at the sets’ original key art by Poster Posse artist Attila Szarka and more below, along with a full breakdown of extras for each release.