ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor Head to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The critically-acclaimed series make the jump to physical media.

Hello there, physical media fans!

Home video collectors in every galaxy have reason to celebrate, as Lucasfilm and Disney announced today that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor will come to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on April 30. Originally released in 2022 on Disney+, this will mark the first opportunity to own the Emmy Award-nominated shows on disc.

Both Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series and Andor: The Complete First Season 4K UHD and Blu-ray sets will feature premium SteelBook packaging and come packed with new bonus features as well as exclusive concept art cards. You can get a first look at the sets’ original key art by Poster Posse artist Attila Szarka and more below, along with a full breakdown of extras for each release.

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series

    BONUS FEATURES

    Featurettes:

    • Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader - Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.
    • The Dark Times: Villains - Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader’s iconic look.
    • Designing The Galaxy - Say hello to Leia’s loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.
    • Director’s Commentary - Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.


    Andor: The Complete First Season

    BONUS FEATURES

    Featurettes:

    • Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation - Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins.
    • Aldhani: Rebel Heist - Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.
    • Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion - Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.
    • Narkina 5: One Way Out - Uncover the Empire’s penal system and the prison’s stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.
    • Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire - Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.

    Aspect Ratio

    Physical: 2:39:1

    Disc Size

    4K UHD Blu-ray: 100GB

    Blu-ray: 50GB

    U.S. Audio

    4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

    Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

    U.S. Subtitles

    4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish, French

    Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish, French

    Obi-Wan Kenobi, set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, finds the Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) on a crucial mission — and on a collision course with his former apprentice.

    In Andor, set prior to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) embarks on a path that will turn him into a rebel hero.

    Get a head start on your mission to bring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor home when pre-orders open March 12.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Andor

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    On Star Tours, The Adventures Continue with An Urgent Mission from Ahsoka Tano — Exclusive

    March 5, 2024

    March 5, 2024

    Mar 5

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “A Different Approach”

    February 29, 2024

    February 29, 2024

    Feb 29

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    “Disciple of the Sith”: Asajj Ventress’ Legacy Lightsaber Returns with a Limited Edition Box Set

    February 23, 2024

    February 23, 2024

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Shadows of Tantiss”

    February 22, 2024

    February 22, 2024

    Feb 22

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Paths Unknown”

    February 22, 2024

    February 22, 2024

    Feb 22

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Confined”

    February 22, 2024

    February 22, 2024

    Feb 22

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Is Here!

    February 21, 2024

    February 21, 2024

    Feb 21

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Wins 2 Annie Awards

    February 19, 2024

    February 19, 2024

    Feb 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved