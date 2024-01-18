ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Grand Admiral and Darth Vader Join Forces in Marvel’s Thrawn: Alliances #1 - Exclusive Preview

January 18, 2024
January 18, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at the House of Ideas’ new adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s novel.

Timothy Zahn’s acclaimed 2018 novel, Star Wars: Thrawn: Alliances, told parallel tales of the titular Grand Admiral: one during the Clone Wars, and another from his prime in the Empire. The story will soon come to comics from Marvel, and StarWars.com has your first look.

In this exclusive preview of issue #1, the Emperor calls on Grand Admiral Thrawn and Darth Vader to eliminate a new threat on Batuu. But it’s not the first time either have been to the Outer Rim world…

Thrawn: Alliances #1, written by Timothy Zahn and Jody Houser, and illustrated by Pat Olliffe and Andrea Di Vito with a cover by Rod Reis, arrives January 24, and is available for pre-order on digital and at your local comic shop

Thrawn: Alliances #1 preview 1

Thrawn: Alliances #1 preview 2

Thrawn: Alliances #1 preview 3

Thrawn: Alliances #1 preview 4

Thrawn: Alliances #1 preview 5

Thrawn: Alliances #1 preview 6

Thrawn: Alliances #1 preview 7

