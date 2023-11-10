Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

Dive into the world of Star Wars: The High Republic with StarWars.com's list of essential stories.

In Star Wars: The High Republic, enter a new era of Star Wars storytelling featuring the Jedi Order in its prime. Set centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the multi-platform publishing initiative includes a variety of books and comics for all ages. But where to start on your journey? StarWars.com is here to help! If you're new to The High Republic or looking to fill in some gaps to your collection, we've compiled a chronological guide to the stories told thus far. But The High Republic can also be read in release order or by format.

In Phase I: Light of the Jedi, meet the new Jedi heroes as they defend the Republic amid the Great Disaster and dedicate a new space station, Starlight Beacon, about 200 years before the start of the Skywalker saga. Or step back another 150 years with Phase II: Quest of the Jedi, for a prequel that explores a galaxy of rugged explorers still looking to unite planets on the Outer Rim. And in Phase III: Trials of the Jedi, we return the year after the events in Phase I, for a thrilling conclusion that pits the Jedi against powerful new foes as the Republic struggles to quell a chaotic time in the galaxy.

Quest of the Jedi

Light of the Jedi

Trials of the Jedi

Jump to the phase that sparks your interest, read them in story order, or experience them as released. As you read, you'll find that many of the stories overlap, with key moments happening concurrently across multiple formats at once! However you choose to enjoy these tales, we're glad you're along for the ride. After all, we are all the Republic!

Quest of the Jedi

Quest for the Hidden City

By George Mann

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: November 1, 2022

Convergence

By Zoraida Córdova

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: November 22, 2022

Path of Deceit

By Justina Ireland and Tessa Gratton

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: October 4, 2022

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Ongoing Series)

By Daniel José Older (writer) and Toni Bruno (artist)

Publisher: Dark Horse

Release date: November 30, 2022

Star Wars: The High Republic (Ongoing Series)

By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)

Publisher: Marvel

Release date: October 12, 2022

Tales of Enlightenment

By George Mann

Publisher: VIZ Media

Release date: March 19, 2024

Star Wars: The High Republic - The Blade (Miniseries)

By Charles Soule (writer) and Marco Castiello (artist)

Publisher: Marvel

Release date: December 28, 2022

The Battle of Jedha (Audio Drama)

By George Mann

Publisher: Random House

Release date: January 3, 2023 (audio only); February 14, 2023 (script)

Quest of the Jedi

By Claudia Gray (writer) and Fico Ossio (artist)

Publisher: Dark Horse

Release date: March 1, 2023

Quest for Planet X

By Tessa Gratton

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: April 4, 2023

The Nameless Terror (Miniseries)

By George Mann (writer) and Eduardo Mello and Ornella Savarese (artists)

Publisher: Dark Horse

Release date: February 22, 2023

Path of Vengeance

By Cavan Scott

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: May 2, 2023

Cataclysm

By Lydia Kang

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: April 4, 2023

The Edge of Balance: Precedent

By Daniel Jośe Older (writer) and Tomio Ogata (illustrator)

Publisher: VIZ Media

Release date: May 23, 2023

Light of the Jedi

Starlight Stories

By Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule

Publisher: Titan Comics

Release date: December 6, 2022

Light of the Jedi

By Charles Soule

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: January 5, 2021

The Great Jedi Rescue

By Cavan Scott

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: January 5, 2021



Into the Dark

By Claudia Gray

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: February 2, 2021



Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Ongoing Series)

By Daniel José Older (writer) and Harvey Tolibao (artist)

Publisher: IDW Publishing

Release date: February 3, 2021

A Test of Courage

By Justina Ireland

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: January 5, 2021

Star Wars: The High Republic (Ongoing Series)

By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)

Publisher: Marvel

Release date: September 7, 2021

Note that while this story begins after the events of A Test of Courage, subsequent issues take place throughout The High Republic.

The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (Limited Series)

By Cavan Scott (writer) and Rachel Stott (artist)

Publisher: IDW Publishing

Release date: August 11, 2021



The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1

By Shima Shinya and Justina Ireland (writers) and Mizuki Sakakibara (artist)

Publisher: VIZ Media

Release date: September 7, 2021

The Rising Storm

By Cavan Scott

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: June 29, 2021

Showdown at the Fair

By George Mann

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: October 5, 2021



Race to Crashpoint Tower

By Daniel José Older

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: June 29, 2021



Trail of Shadows (5-Issue Miniseries)

By Daniel José Older (writer) and David Wachter (artist)

Publisher: Marvel

Release date: October 13, 2021

Out of the Shadows

By Justina Ireland

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: July 27, 2021



Tempest Runner (Audiobook Original)

By Cavan Scott

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: August 31, 2021

Mission to Disaster

By Justina Ireland

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: January 4, 2022

The Fallen Star

By Claudia Gray

Publisher: Del Rey

Release date: January 4, 2022

Midnight Horizon

By Daniel José Older

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: February 2, 2022



The Battle for Starlight

By George Mann

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: February 2, 2022

The Edge of Balance, Vol. 2

By Shima Shinya and Daniel José Older (writers) and Mizuki Sakakibara (artist)

Publisher: VIZ Media

Release date: February 22, 2022

Eye of the Storm (2-Issue Miniseries)

By Charles Soule (writer) and Guillermo Sanna (artist)

Publisher: Marvel

Release date: January 12, 2022

Trials of the Jedi

Tales of Light & Life (Barnes & Noble Exclusive)

Tales of Light & Life

By Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Lydia Kang,

George Mann, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and Alyssa Wong

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release Date: September 5, 2023

Star Wars: The High Republic - Shadows of Starlight (Miniseries)

By Charles Soule (writer) and Ibraim Roberson, Marika Cresta, and Jethro Morales (artists)

Publisher: Marvel

Release Date: October 4, 2023

Chronicles from the Occlusion Zone (Ongoing Series)

By Lydia Kang

Publisher: Titan Comics

Release date: October 21, 2023

Escape from Valo

By Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release date: January 30, 2024

The Eye of Darkness

By George Mann

Publisher: Random House

Release Date: November 14, 2023

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (2023) (Ongoing Series)

By Daniel José Older (writer) and Harvey Tolibao (artist)

Publisher: Dark Horse

Release Date: December 6, 2023



Star Wars: The High Republic (2023) (Ongoing Series)

By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)

Publisher: Marvel

Release date: November 8, 2023

Defy the Storm

By Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Release Date: March 5, 2024

And still to come, new middle grade, YA and adult novels, including Temptation of the Force by Tessa Gratton, Beware the Nameless by Zoraida Córdova, Tears of the Nameless by George Mann, and more!