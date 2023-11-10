ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

November 10, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Dive into the world of Star Wars: The High Republic with StarWars.com's list of essential stories.

In Star Wars: The High Republic, enter a new era of Star Wars storytelling featuring the Jedi Order in its prime. Set centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the multi-platform publishing initiative includes a variety of books and comics for all ages. But where to start on your journey? StarWars.com is here to help! If you're new to The High Republic or looking to fill in some gaps to your collection, we've compiled a chronological guide to the stories told thus far. But The High Republic can also be read in release order or by format.

In Phase I: Light of the Jedi, meet the new Jedi heroes as they defend the Republic amid the Great Disaster and dedicate a new space station, Starlight Beacon, about 200 years before the start of the Skywalker saga. Or step back another 150 years with Phase II: Quest of the Jedi, for a prequel that explores a galaxy of rugged explorers still looking to unite planets on the Outer Rim. And in Phase III: Trials of the Jedi, we return the year after the events in Phase I, for a thrilling conclusion that pits the Jedi against powerful new foes as the Republic struggles to quell a chaotic time in the galaxy.

Quest of the Jedi

Light of the Jedi

Trials of the Jedi

Jump to the phase that sparks your interest, read them in story order, or experience them as released. As you read, you'll find that many of the stories overlap, with key moments happening concurrently across multiple formats at once! However you choose to enjoy these tales, we're glad you're along for the ride. After all, we are all the Republic! 

Quest of the Jedi

Quest for the Hidden City
By George Mann
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: November 1, 2022

Convergence

Convergence
By Zoraida Córdova
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: November 22, 2022

Path of Deceit cover

Path of Deceit
By Justina Ireland and Tessa Gratton
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: October 4, 2022

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures cover

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Ongoing Series)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and Toni Bruno (artist)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release date: November 30, 2022

Star Wars: The High Republic cover

Star Wars: The High Republic (Ongoing Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: October 12, 2022

Tales of Enlightenment cover

Tales of Enlightenment
By George Mann
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: March 19, 2024

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade cover

Star Wars: The High Republic - The Blade (Miniseries)
By Charles Soule (writer) and Marco Castiello (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: December 28, 2022

The Battle of Jedha cover

The Battle of Jedha (Audio Drama)
By George Mann
Publisher: Random House
Release date: January 3, 2023 (audio only); February 14, 2023 (script)

Quest of the Jedi cover

Quest of the Jedi
By Claudia Gray (writer) and Fico Ossio (artist)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release date: March 1, 2023

Quest for Planet X
By Tessa Gratton
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: April 4, 2023

The Nameless Terror cover

The Nameless Terror (Miniseries)
By George Mann (writer) and Eduardo Mello and Ornella Savarese (artists)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release date: February 22, 2023

Path of Vengeance cover

Path of Vengeance
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: May 2, 2023

Cataclysm cover

Cataclysm
By Lydia Kang
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: April 4, 2023

The Edge of Balance: Precedent cover

The Edge of Balance: Precedent
By Daniel Jośe Older (writer) and Tomio Ogata (illustrator)
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: May 23, 2023

Light of the Jedi

Starlight Stories covers

Starlight Stories
By Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule
Publisher: Titan Comics
Release date: December 6, 2022

Eye of the Storm cover

Light of the Jedi
By Charles Soule
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: January 5, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

The Great Jedi Rescue
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 5, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Into the Dark
By Claudia Gray
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: February 2, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Ongoing Series)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and Harvey Tolibao (artist)
Publisher: IDW Publishing
Release date: February 3, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

A Test of Courage
By Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 5, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Star Wars: The High Republic (Ongoing Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: September 7, 2021
Note that while this story begins after the events of A Test of Courage, subsequent issues take place throughout The High Republic.

Light of the Jedi cover

The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (Limited Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Rachel Stott (artist)
Publisher: IDW Publishing
Release date: August 11, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1
By Shima Shinya and Justina Ireland (writers) and Mizuki Sakakibara (artist)
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: September 7, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

The Rising Storm
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: June 29, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Showdown at the Fair
By George Mann
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: October 5, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Race to Crashpoint Tower
By Daniel José Older
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: June 29, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Trail of Shadows (5-Issue Miniseries)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and David Wachter (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: October 13, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Out of the Shadows
By Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: July 27, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Tempest Runner (Audiobook Original)
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: August 31, 2021

Light of the Jedi cover

Mission to Disaster
By Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 4, 2022

Light of the Jedi cover

The Fallen Star
By Claudia Gray
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: January 4, 2022

Light of the Jedi cover

Midnight Horizon
By Daniel José Older
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: February 2, 2022

Light of the Jedi cover

The Battle for Starlight
By George Mann
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: February 2, 2022

Light of the Jedi cover

The Edge of Balance, Vol. 2
By Shima Shinya and Daniel José Older (writers) and Mizuki Sakakibara (artist)
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: February 22, 2022

Light of the Jedi cover

Eye of the Storm (2-Issue Miniseries)
By Charles Soule (writer) and Guillermo Sanna (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: January 12, 2022

Trials of the Jedi

Star Wars: The High Republic - Tales of Light and Life covers

Tales of Light & Life (Barnes & Noble Exclusive)
Tales of Light & Life
By Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Lydia Kang,
George Mann, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and Alyssa Wong
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release Date: September 5, 2023

Star Wars: The High Republic - Shadows of Starlight cover

Star Wars: The High Republic - Shadows of Starlight (Miniseries)
By Charles Soule (writer) and Ibraim Roberson, Marika Cresta, and Jethro Morales (artists)
Publisher: Marvel
Release Date: October 4, 2023

Star Wars Insider #222 subscriber cover

Chronicles from the Occlusion Zone (Ongoing Series)
By Lydia Kang
Publisher: Titan Comics
Release date: October 21, 2023

Escape from Valo cover

Escape from Valo
By Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 30, 2024

Star Wars: The High Republic (2023) cover

The Eye of Darkness
By George Mann
Publisher: Random House
Release Date: November 14, 2023

Star Wars: The High Republic (2023) cover

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (2023) (Ongoing Series)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and Harvey Tolibao (artist)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release Date: December 6, 2023

Star Wars: The High Republic (2023) cover

Star Wars: The High Republic (2023) (Ongoing Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: November 8, 2023

Defy the Storm cover

Defy the Storm
By Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release Date: March 5, 2024

And still to come, new middle grade, YA and adult novels, including Temptation of the Force by Tessa Gratton, Beware the Nameless by Zoraida Córdova, Tears of the Nameless by George Mann, and more! 

