Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

Dive into the world of Star Wars: The High Republic with StarWars.com's list of essential stories.
In Star Wars: The High Republic, enter a new era of Star Wars storytelling featuring the Jedi Order in its prime. Set centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the multi-platform publishing initiative includes a variety of books and comics for all ages. But where to start on your journey? StarWars.com is here to help! If you're new to The High Republic or looking to fill in some gaps to your collection, we've compiled a chronological guide to the stories told thus far. But The High Republic can also be read in release order or by format.
In Phase I: Light of the Jedi, meet the new Jedi heroes as they defend the Republic amid the Great Disaster and dedicate a new space station, Starlight Beacon, about 200 years before the start of the Skywalker saga. Or step back another 150 years with Phase II: Quest of the Jedi, for a prequel that explores a galaxy of rugged explorers still looking to unite planets on the Outer Rim. And in Phase III: Trials of the Jedi, we return the year after the events in Phase I, for a thrilling conclusion that pits the Jedi against powerful new foes as the Republic struggles to quell a chaotic time in the galaxy.
Jump to the phase that sparks your interest, read them in story order, or experience them as released. As you read, you'll find that many of the stories overlap, with key moments happening concurrently across multiple formats at once! However you choose to enjoy these tales, we're glad you're along for the ride. After all, we are all the Republic!
Quest of the Jedi
Quest for the Hidden City
By George Mann
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: November 1, 2022
Convergence
By Zoraida Córdova
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: November 22, 2022
Path of Deceit
By Justina Ireland and Tessa Gratton
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: October 4, 2022
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Ongoing Series)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and Toni Bruno (artist)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release date: November 30, 2022
Star Wars: The High Republic (Ongoing Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: October 12, 2022
Tales of Enlightenment
By George Mann
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: March 19, 2024
Star Wars: The High Republic - The Blade (Miniseries)
By Charles Soule (writer) and Marco Castiello (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: December 28, 2022
The Battle of Jedha (Audio Drama)
By George Mann
Publisher: Random House
Release date: January 3, 2023 (audio only); February 14, 2023 (script)
Quest of the Jedi
By Claudia Gray (writer) and Fico Ossio (artist)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release date: March 1, 2023
Quest for Planet X
By Tessa Gratton
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: April 4, 2023
The Nameless Terror (Miniseries)
By George Mann (writer) and Eduardo Mello and Ornella Savarese (artists)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release date: February 22, 2023
Path of Vengeance
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: May 2, 2023
Cataclysm
By Lydia Kang
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: April 4, 2023
The Edge of Balance: Precedent
By Daniel Jośe Older (writer) and Tomio Ogata (illustrator)
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: May 23, 2023
Light of the Jedi
Starlight Stories
By Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule
Publisher: Titan Comics
Release date: December 6, 2022
Light of the Jedi
By Charles Soule
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: January 5, 2021
The Great Jedi Rescue
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 5, 2021
Into the Dark
By Claudia Gray
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: February 2, 2021
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Ongoing Series)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and Harvey Tolibao (artist)
Publisher: IDW Publishing
Release date: February 3, 2021
A Test of Courage
By Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 5, 2021
Star Wars: The High Republic (Ongoing Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: September 7, 2021
Note that while this story begins after the events of A Test of Courage, subsequent issues take place throughout The High Republic.
The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (Limited Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Rachel Stott (artist)
Publisher: IDW Publishing
Release date: August 11, 2021
The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1
By Shima Shinya and Justina Ireland (writers) and Mizuki Sakakibara (artist)
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: September 7, 2021
The Rising Storm
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: June 29, 2021
Showdown at the Fair
By George Mann
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: October 5, 2021
Race to Crashpoint Tower
By Daniel José Older
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: June 29, 2021
Trail of Shadows (5-Issue Miniseries)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and David Wachter (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: October 13, 2021
Out of the Shadows
By Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: July 27, 2021
Tempest Runner (Audiobook Original)
By Cavan Scott
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: August 31, 2021
Mission to Disaster
By Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 4, 2022
The Fallen Star
By Claudia Gray
Publisher: Del Rey
Release date: January 4, 2022
Midnight Horizon
By Daniel José Older
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: February 2, 2022
The Battle for Starlight
By George Mann
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: February 2, 2022
The Edge of Balance, Vol. 2
By Shima Shinya and Daniel José Older (writers) and Mizuki Sakakibara (artist)
Publisher: VIZ Media
Release date: February 22, 2022
Eye of the Storm (2-Issue Miniseries)
By Charles Soule (writer) and Guillermo Sanna (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: January 12, 2022
Trials of the Jedi
Tales of Light & Life (Barnes & Noble Exclusive)
Tales of Light & Life
By Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Lydia Kang,
George Mann, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and Alyssa Wong
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release Date: September 5, 2023
Star Wars: The High Republic - Shadows of Starlight (Miniseries)
By Charles Soule (writer) and Ibraim Roberson, Marika Cresta, and Jethro Morales (artists)
Publisher: Marvel
Release Date: October 4, 2023
Chronicles from the Occlusion Zone (Ongoing Series)
By Lydia Kang
Publisher: Titan Comics
Release date: October 21, 2023
Escape from Valo
By Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release date: January 30, 2024
The Eye of Darkness
By George Mann
Publisher: Random House
Release Date: November 14, 2023
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (2023) (Ongoing Series)
By Daniel José Older (writer) and Harvey Tolibao (artist)
Publisher: Dark Horse
Release Date: December 6, 2023
Star Wars: The High Republic (2023) (Ongoing Series)
By Cavan Scott (writer) and Ario Anindito (artist)
Publisher: Marvel
Release date: November 8, 2023
Defy the Storm
By Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Release Date: March 5, 2024
And still to come, new middle grade, YA and adult novels, including Temptation of the Force by Tessa Gratton, Beware the Nameless by Zoraida Córdova, Tears of the Nameless by George Mann, and more!