Inside Marvel’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1 – First Look

In the new comic celebrating Episode I, we find young Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine at the start of his journey.

“I had a dream I was a Jedi…”



With these words, Anakin Skywalker’s aspirations were first spoken over a meal with new friends in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Now, inside the pages of Marvel’s The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special comic, that dream comes to life in new drawings from artist Will Sliney depicting a brave young man with a laser sword.

The comic, written by Darth Vader scribe Greg Pak, arrives on May 1 and provides new context around this and other moments in the film, mostly from a certain point of view: Anakin’s perspective. “I was eight when A New Hope came out, so for my formative years, Star Wars was synonymous with the original trilogy," Pak tells StarWars.com. "But I delved deep into the prequels when I came on board as the writer of Marvel's Darth Vader comics, watching and rewatching all of them. And I found myself dazzled by the long game George Lucas was playing in laying out the tragedy of Darth Vader. It's been an absolute thrill to contribute to that legacy by revisiting The Phantom Menace with new scenes from the point of view of young Anakin."

In the first scenes from the one-shot, we get a closer look at Anakin’s connection to his mother, Shmi Skywalker; his departure with Qui-Gon Jinn; his new friend Jar Jar Binks; and his future Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. "I'm still stunned by what they let us do here," Pak adds. Get your first look at pages from the issue as well as the official description below.

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by GREG PAK

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by PHIL NOTO

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PHANTOM MENACE WITH AN ALL-NEW STORY!

Explore the earliest days of ANAKIN SKYWALKER with never-before-seen, revelatory moments set before, after, and between the scenes of the classic movie! Featuring the dream of a JEDI, the gift of a TUSKEN, the heart of a GUNGAN, the ache of a mother and the horror of a hero!

The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1 arrives in May 1, 2024 and is available for pre-order online and at your local comic shop.