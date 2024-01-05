ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

January 5, 2024
Jenn Fujikawa

Learn an easy recipe inspired by the galaxy's greatest furry companions.

Yub nub! It’s time to celebrate Ewoks! The furry friends from the forest moon of Endor are tiny but tough — and sometimes worship a golden god. While their allegiance may be misdirected, they are steadfast allies always willing to lend a helping hand.

Though they are carnivorous creatures, who’s to say they wouldn’t dabble in a vegetarian lifestyle now and again? These seasoned tofu pockets filled with brown rice look just like the pint-sized warriors and are just as tasty as they are adorable.

You’ll need:

  • 1 package aburaage tofu pouches
  • 1 sheet seaweed
  • 1 slice salami
For the rice:
  • 2 cups brown rice
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Step 1: Rinse the brown rice until water runs clear. Soak in cold water for 30 minutes, then drain.

Step 2: In a large saucepan add the rice and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil.

Step 3: Cover and reduce heat, then simmer for 25 - 30 minutes until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat, let sit for 10 minutes, covered.

Step 4: Transfer the rice into a medium bowl and fold in the rice vinegar, sugar, and salt. Let cool slightly.

Step 5: Prepare tofu pouches according to the package.

Step 6: Pull apart each pouch and stuff with the rice mixture. 

Step 7: Cut the corners off both sides of the pouch and push the rice through to form the fluffy ears.

Step 8: Use kitchen shears to cut away the middle part of the pouch to reveal a face area.

Step 9: Cut or punch out seaweed to create eyes and a nose, and cut a small piece of salami for the mouth.

Step 10: Place onto the rice balls to serve.

Enjoy, and serve at your next Ewok-style party!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn, and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

