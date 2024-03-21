Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Bad Territory”

Sink your teeth into the latest episode, as Hunter and Wrecker join Fennec Shand on a special mission.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Bad Territory.”

Hunter and Wrecker will do anything to help Omega. This week, that means tracking down Fennec Shand and trusting the mercenary to help them get vital intel on why the Empire is hunting Omega down. Between the space gators, a chittering bounty, and Fennec’s no-nonsense demeanor, this deal is getting worse all the time. But there’s hope that Fennec is good on her word. And while Hunter and Wrecker are dealing with a literal minefield, Omega helps Crosshair calm his mind with a few tricks she learned from the Wookiee Jedi Gungi. Here are five highlights from “Bad Territory.”

1. A new wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Every Star Wars cantina has its own charms. On the space station orbiting Suria, a pit droid wearing a hat tends bar and helps to quell the occasional outburst from some wily patrons.

2. Fennec Shand, we meet again.

She’s back and she’s cooler, calmer, and even more collected than ever. Despite a tense brawl breaking out nearby and Hunter and Wrecker showing up out of nowhere to interrupt her transaction already in progress, Fennec doesn’t flinch. And she doesn’t even raise her voice. She’s just that good.

3. Gryzard attack!

The hunt for Sylar Saris is dangerous from the moment Hunter and Wrecker step foot on Veelo. But it’s not the noxious atmosphere or underwater mines that are most worrisome. It’s the gryzards, poised for attack and able to swim through the murky waters at speeds that threaten to overcome a sluggish hydroskiff.

4. Healing Crosshair’s headspace.

Omega and Crosshair hold hands for a moment, sitting side by side, legs crossed, learning how to just breathe. It’s a lesson from Gungi and a method practiced by many Jedi before — and after. As brother and sister meditate on a rock overlooking the calm Pabu sea, we’re reminded of Luke Skywalker, alone on Ahch-To and using all of his strength to project a battle-ready image to Crait at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

5. “Fight me or trust me.”

Yes, this is another point that really comes down to simple Fennec appreciation. In the final moments aboard the Outcast, we see her making good on her word. But who tracks down Clone Force 99 is still to be seen…