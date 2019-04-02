ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vote for Star Wars in the 2019 Webby Awards!

April 2, 2019
StarWars.com Team

StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show are nominees -- and we need your help!

Update: Voting is open until Thursday, April 18, so punch it -- vote now!

We're thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have received nominations in multiple categories for the 23rd Annual Webby Awards!

Each year, the Webbys -- called the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times -- feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People's Voice. And to win the People's Voice, we need your help. Rather, to paraphrase a famous rebel princess, you’re our only hope.

Please exercise your galactic right and vote for Lucasfilm in the following categories:


Voting is open until Thursday, April 18, so punch it -- vote now!

We're also proud to announce that StarWars.com has been named as an honoree in the Websites: Best User Experience category.

We are humbled to be nominated for these awards. Thank you to everyone who visits StarWars.com, follows our social channels, and watches our shows. It’s a privilege to create content for the galaxy far, far away that we all love; regardless of the outcome, your support means everything to us.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

