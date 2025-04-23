Costume designer Michael Wilkinson returns to the Star Wars galaxy with insights on dressing Cassian Andor, Mon Mothma, and more.

The second season of Andor, which premiered this week on Disney+, continues to tell deeply human stories with gripping portrayals of the political clash between the growing rebellion and the Imperial regime. With such rich and intense subject matter, each aspect of the show had to be intricately crafted, with deep world-building and thematic storytelling, right down to each stitch sewn in the costume department.

According to Oscar-nominated costume designer Michael Wilkinson, the aim for Season 1 was to create a language for Star Wars that was grounded, visceral, and immediate. Rather than an action-oriented approach, the team working behind the scenes on production focused on creating a high-quality drama for adult audiences. Buoyed by the incredible reception for the show’s first season, the crew has gone even further in Season 2, using costuming details to help create nuanced and three-dimensional characters.

“We applied our thinking from Season 1 to Season 2, which was that everything had to look the way that it did for a reason. Not just ’cause it looked cool or it was Star Wars-y,” Wilkinson tells StarWars.com. “It had to really resonate and be authentic to the characters where they were at in the story. [Showrunner] Tony Gilroy is such an incredible storyteller. His sense of creating a rich and elaborate story involving many different characters is inspiring. When I read all the scripts for Season 2, there was so much costume gold in there.”

Season 2 brings a wealth of new planets, cultures, and aesthetics to the world of Andor. As the season unfolds, we’ll take a look at the incredible care and effort that went into the costumes that Wilkinson and the team brought to the screen.

Week 1 - 4 BBY