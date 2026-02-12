Star Wars: “Most Wanted” Campaign Unveils First Merchandise for The Mandalorian and Grogu

Get the full rundown of the first batch of toys, merch, and collectibles from the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu film on display at New York Toy Fair 2026!

The hunt for The Mandalorian and Grogu bounties begins! The brand-new Star Wars: “Most Wanted” global campaign was announced today by director Jon Favreau ahead of New York Toy Fair 2026. Inspired by stories old and new from across the galaxy, this year-long campaign features all-new merchandise inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu, including toys, apparel, collectibles, accessories, and more! Favreau, director, writer, and producer of The Mandalorian and Grogu, took to the stage in New York City to reveal the very first merchandise inspired by the forthcoming film.

During the event, Favreau spoke about Star Wars’ unique history with toys, recalling the anticipation around Kenner toy vouchers the Christmas after Star Wars: A New Hope sent pop culture into a frenzy in 1977. The director revealed that eagle-eyed fans may even notice a few nods to old toys in this summer’s The Mandalorian and Grogu.

"As a collector of Star Wars toys myself since early childhood, I understand what an important storytelling extension they can be," says the filmmaker. "For many fans my age, the toys were how we lived in the Star Wars galaxy between film releases. It’s an honor to continue that tradition with The Mandalorian and Grogu."

When asked what he could share about the upcoming film, Favreau delighted fans with an update about Mando's little green companion. "Grogu has leveled up a bit," he teases. "We saw that he trained with Luke, so he’s got a little Jedi influence. And he’s also an apprentice Mandalorian. So now it’s time for his dad/teacher to bring him on adventures with him."

Here’s a complete look at the film-inspired toys and collectibles that were unveiled during the event!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Pop! Collection by Funko

Bring galactic friends and foes home in bobblehead form with the latest Funko collection, available for pre-sale on Funko.com and select retailers on February 14, featuring the Mandalorian Din Djarin, Grogu, Garazeb Orrelios, and many more!

Action Buddy Grogu by Hasbro

Epic adventures await with Action Buddy Grogu! Featuring over fifty sounds, movement combos, and reactions, this plush animatronic is great for play and has a soft body perfect for cuddles after a day of adventure.

Star Wars R/C AT-AT Walker & R/C AT-RT Walker by Jada Toys

Take command of your own Imperial walker with new remote-controlled Star Wars AT-AT and AT-RT by Jada Toys! Standing 13 inches tall with a fully functional walking mechanism, the remote-controlled All Terrain Armored Transport mimics the iconic march from the movies, complete with synchronized sound effects while the All Terrain Recon Transport nods to Star Wars: The Clone Wars animation and beyond. Fight for the fate of the galaxy with the built-in Mandalorian figure — holding Grogu, of course!

The Mandalorian and Grogu Baby Toy Collection by Kids Preferred

It’s never too early to share the magic of Star Wars with the younglings you know! This collection features soft activities, toys, and a super snuggly Grogu plush that’s perfect for nap time.

LEGO Star Wars: The Razor Crest Building Set by The LEGO Group

The Razor Crest is back again in true LEGO brick fashion! Build Din Djarin’s new ship as seen in The Mandalorian and Grogu with this all-new set, featuring LEGO Star Wars minifigures of Mando, Colonel Ward, Zeb Orrelios, an Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper, and Grogu.

Star Wars Grogu Deluxe Basic Plush by Mattel

The galaxy's never seen cuteness of this magnitude! This updated take on Mattel's 2021 Toy of the Year-winning Grogu plush makes for a perfect cuddle buddy.

The Mandalorian and Grogu • Ice Planet Chase by Moose Toys

Recreate the action from The Mandalorian and Grogu with dynamic sculpted figures of Din Djarin and Grogu being chased across a frozen tundra. Complete with a collector mini poster print, this FANDROP diorama is display-ready for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Grogu Tiny But Mighty Series Figures by POP MART

Perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages, these figures recreate a few of Grogu’s classic on-screen looks — with plenty of detail.

The Mandalorian Cookbook by Insight Editions

Jump in the Razor Crest and start cooking the Mandalorian way! Starting Fall 2026, fans will be able to cook up delectable dishes from the world of The Mandalorian and the all-new film. The Mandalorian Cookbook by Jenn Fujikawa and Mark Sumerak showcases 70 striking, flavorful recipes inspired by the adventures of Din Djarin, Grogu, Greef Karga, Ahsoka Tano, and more. Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions suitable for all skill levels, from foundlings to seasoned chefs