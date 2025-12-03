It's Always Poncho Season With Columbia's New Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection - Reveal

Actor Billie Lourd and the product design team discuss Columbia’s latest Star Wars capsule — including the classic Leia Organa rebel poncho and an adorable Ewok fleece.
Deep in the Redwood forest of northern California one recent afternoon, actor Billie Lourd and her family paid homage to Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, during an Endor-inspired shoot for the next Columbia and Star Wars collection.
The experience was a unique way for Lourd to pay homage to her mother, who played Princess Leia Organa in the original trilogy, and to continue her family’s enduring legacy with Star Wars. “Princess Leia, the layered warrior woman with strength beyond her gender that my mother created, truly stands the test of time and informs my strength as a woman and a mother every day,” Lourd shares with StarWars.com.
To keep her mother’s memory close during the shoot, Lourd wore one of Fisher’s rings. “My mother wore this incredible ring that looks like it glows from the inside out in the last years of her life and whenever I am doing something that reminds me of her or feels important I like to wear it,” Lourd adds. “When I have it on and look down at it, I feel like she is with me in some way. In the Redwoods, her presence truly felt ever present every time I looked up at the trees or looked down at the ring on my finger.”