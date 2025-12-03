STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

It's Always Poncho Season With Columbia's New Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection - Reveal

December 3, 2025
Paige Lyman

Actor Billie Lourd and the product design team discuss Columbia’s latest Star Wars capsule — including the classic Leia Organa rebel poncho and an adorable Ewok fleece.

Billie Lourd models an Endor Issue Poncho, an homage to her mother Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Organa, in the next Columbia and Star Wars collection.
Billie Lourd models an Endor Issue Poncho, an homage to her mother Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Organa, in the next Columbia and Star Wars collection.

Deep in the Redwood forest of northern California one recent afternoon, actor Billie Lourd and her family paid homage to Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, during an Endor-inspired shoot for the next Columbia and Star Wars collection.

The experience was a unique way for Lourd to pay homage to her mother, who played Princess Leia Organa in the original trilogy, and to continue her family’s enduring legacy with Star Wars. “Princess Leia, the layered warrior woman with strength beyond her gender that my mother created, truly stands the test of time and informs my strength as a woman and a mother every day,” Lourd shares with StarWars.com.

To keep her mother’s memory close during the shoot, Lourd wore one of Fisher’s rings. “My mother wore this incredible ring that looks like it glows from the inside out in the last years of her life and whenever I am doing something that reminds me of her or feels important I like to wear it,” Lourd adds. “When I have it on and look down at it, I feel like she is with me in some way. In the Redwoods, her presence truly felt ever present every time I looked up at the trees or looked down at the ring on my finger.”

    • Since 2016, Columbia and Star Wars have been teaming up for special-edition collections that reimagine beloved looks from a galaxy far, far away into unique outerwear pieces. With your first look at the newest special-edition collection, which releases December 11, 2025, the inspiration from the Rebel Alliance’s mission on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is clear.

    C-3PO, Leia, Han, and Chewie on Endor in Return of the Jedi.
    C-3PO, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Chewbacca on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

    “Endor has always been in the back of our minds. The Forest Moon landscape is so similar to the Columbia headquarters environment in the Pacific Northwest, we knew we needed to do it someday,” says Erin Steele, special projects manager for Columbia Sportswear Company. But it was a trip to Skywalker Ranch in recent years that brought the idea to the forefront of the designers’ minds. “When we saw the original spray painted camo costumes in person it really motivated us to bring it to life.”

    A close up of the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.
    A close up of the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.

    The 20-piece collection features Endor-inspired pieces that reimagine Han Solo’s camo trench coat, the Rebel troop uniforms, and Luke and Leia’s camouflage ponchos. It was easy to translate the Endor influence into the functional pieces Columbia is known for. “The Rebel costumes aligned so well with Columbia’s utility aesthetic. It gave us the opportunity to create our first ever head-to-toe collection,” Steele notes.

    The badge detail and coat lining in the General Han Solo Trench coat from Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.
    The badge detail and Rebel-inspired Omni-Heat Infinity lining in the vest from the General Han Solo Trench coat in Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.

    A Rebel Alliance badge in the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.
    A Rebel Alliance badge in the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.

    Blending Columbia performance and Star Wars soul into each piece, the design team thoughtfully honors the collaboration between both brands and offers something new for fans. “Being entrusted with these screen legends — pieces fans have memorized frame-by-frame — and reimagining them as modern, functional outerwear is pure creative alchemy,” says Nicole Alfaro, senior product design manager with Lucasfilm. “The real thrill? Watching fans integrate these pieces into their daily lives. It’s an honor to bridge cinematic nostalgia with real-world utility.”

    Leia on Endor in Return of the Jedi.
    Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

    “Those costumes are so iconic, especially that camo print,” adds Steele. “We spent a great deal of time crafting a custom spray-paint camo print to accurately reflect the original costumes. We actually used spray paint to make the replica print.”

    Billie Lourd, center, models the Endor Issue Poncho from the Endor-inspired Columbia and Star Wars collection.
    Billie Lourd, center, models the Endor Issue Poncho from the Endor-inspired Columbia and Star Wars collection.

    To further connect the collection to its inspiration, the team called in Billie Lourd and her family to model some key pieces, including the poncho inspired by her mother’s character, Leia. “Getting to watch my mom in Star Wars feels like the ultimate home video,” Lourd shares. “I feel so lucky to have the ability to watch the movies when I miss her or when my kids ask about her.”

    Lourd, who also joined her mother to play Lieutenant Kaydel Connix in the sequel trilogy, modeled the collection for Columbia with her own children and recreated some of her mother’s scenes from Return of the Jedi. “I feel so grateful to get to visit her through the movies,” says Lourd. “And getting to have this experience with Columbia up in the Redwoods with my husband and kids was magical in a way that is hard to put into words.”

    For Lourd and the design team, there are some favorite items among the collection — including the Ewok fleece and onesie. “Obviously, the cuddly Ewok fleeces are favorites around the office,” Steele shares. “A quick second would be the boots. The way they balance functionality, intricate easter egg details, just the right amount of camo, and don’t forget the unique box they come in… a truly special item.”

    Leia and Wicket in Return of the Jedi.

    Billie Lourd, left, recreates a scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.
    Billie Lourd, left, recreates a scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

    “The Leia Ewok scene in Return of the Jedi is one of my favorite scenes of all time so the minute I saw the Ewok onesie I screamed like a 3-year-old! Then my actual 3-year-old put it on and I screamed even louder,” says Lourd. “It’s one of the cutest, coziest pieces of clothing that has ever existed. And the moment she put it on she had the biggest smile on her face.”

    Another favorite among the collection is one that pays homage to Leia. “My other favorite item in the collection is the Leia-inspired poncho!” Lourd shares. “It is so iconic and makes me want to live in a city where it rains more so I could wear it more often. But honestly, it’s so cool I would wear it on a sunny day!”

    The day made a striking impact on Lourd.

    “This experience felt like a kind of gift from [Fisher] — a special memory she sent to me and my family to remind us she is still with us even though she is not,” says Lourd. “Getting to walk through that magical forest holding my kid’s hands is a memory I will never forget.”

  • Endor Issue Hat, Endor Issue Poncho, Endor Issue Bottle Sling, and Endor Issue Boots from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Cargo Backpack, General Han Solo Trench and Vest, and Endor Issue Half Zip from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Boots, Endor Issue Cargo Jacket, Endor Issue Half Zip, and Endor Issue Pants from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Two Endor Issue Water Bottles, Endor Issue Cargo Vest, Endor Issue Pullover, and Endor Issue Pants from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Ball Cap, Endor Issue Reversible Jacket, Endor Issue Short Sleeve Shirt, and Endor Issue Quilted Blanket from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Two Endor Issue Ponchos from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Boots from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Ball Cap from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Bottle Sling from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Camo Short Sleeve Shirt from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Cargo Backpack from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Cargo Jacket from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Cargo Vest from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Half Zip from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Hat from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Long Sleeve Shirt from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Long Sleeve Shirt from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Pants from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Pullover from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Pullover from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Quilted Blanket rolled up from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Quilted Blanket open from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Reversible Jacket from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Short Sleeve Shirt from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Short Sleeve Shirt from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Water Bottle from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Endor Issue Water Bottle from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • Ewok Fleece Jacket from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • General Han Solo Trench from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

  • General Han Solo Vest from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

    • Gift the Galaxy Columbia Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

