It's Always Poncho Season With Columbia's New Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection - Reveal

Since 2016, Columbia and Star Wars have been teaming up for special-edition collections that reimagine beloved looks from a galaxy far, far away into unique outerwear pieces. With your first look at the newest special-edition collection, which releases December 11, 2025, the inspiration from the Rebel Alliance’s mission on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is clear.

C-3PO, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Chewbacca on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“Endor has always been in the back of our minds. The Forest Moon landscape is so similar to the Columbia headquarters environment in the Pacific Northwest, we knew we needed to do it someday,” says Erin Steele, special projects manager for Columbia Sportswear Company. But it was a trip to Skywalker Ranch in recent years that brought the idea to the forefront of the designers’ minds. “When we saw the original spray painted camo costumes in person it really motivated us to bring it to life.”

A close up of the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.

The 20-piece collection features Endor-inspired pieces that reimagine Han Solo’s camo trench coat, the Rebel troop uniforms, and Luke and Leia’s camouflage ponchos. It was easy to translate the Endor influence into the functional pieces Columbia is known for. “The Rebel costumes aligned so well with Columbia’s utility aesthetic. It gave us the opportunity to create our first ever head-to-toe collection,” Steele notes.

The badge detail and Rebel-inspired Omni-Heat Infinity lining in the vest from the General Han Solo Trench coat in Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.

A Rebel Alliance badge in the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's Endor-Inspired Star Wars Collection.

Blending Columbia performance and Star Wars soul into each piece, the design team thoughtfully honors the collaboration between both brands and offers something new for fans. “Being entrusted with these screen legends — pieces fans have memorized frame-by-frame — and reimagining them as modern, functional outerwear is pure creative alchemy,” says Nicole Alfaro, senior product design manager with Lucasfilm. “The real thrill? Watching fans integrate these pieces into their daily lives. It’s an honor to bridge cinematic nostalgia with real-world utility.”

Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“Those costumes are so iconic, especially that camo print,” adds Steele. “We spent a great deal of time crafting a custom spray-paint camo print to accurately reflect the original costumes. We actually used spray paint to make the replica print.”

Billie Lourd, center, models the Endor Issue Poncho from the Endor-inspired Columbia and Star Wars collection.

To further connect the collection to its inspiration, the team called in Billie Lourd and her family to model some key pieces, including the poncho inspired by her mother’s character, Leia. “Getting to watch my mom in Star Wars feels like the ultimate home video,” Lourd shares. “I feel so lucky to have the ability to watch the movies when I miss her or when my kids ask about her.”

Lourd, who also joined her mother to play Lieutenant Kaydel Connix in the sequel trilogy, modeled the collection for Columbia with her own children and recreated some of her mother’s scenes from Return of the Jedi. “I feel so grateful to get to visit her through the movies,” says Lourd. “And getting to have this experience with Columbia up in the Redwoods with my husband and kids was magical in a way that is hard to put into words.”

For Lourd and the design team, there are some favorite items among the collection — including the Ewok fleece and onesie. “Obviously, the cuddly Ewok fleeces are favorites around the office,” Steele shares. “A quick second would be the boots. The way they balance functionality, intricate easter egg details, just the right amount of camo, and don’t forget the unique box they come in… a truly special item.”

Billie Lourd, left, recreates a scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in the Endor Issue Poncho from Columbia's new Endor Star Wars collection.

“The Leia Ewok scene in Return of the Jedi is one of my favorite scenes of all time so the minute I saw the Ewok onesie I screamed like a 3-year-old! Then my actual 3-year-old put it on and I screamed even louder,” says Lourd. “It’s one of the cutest, coziest pieces of clothing that has ever existed. And the moment she put it on she had the biggest smile on her face.”

Another favorite among the collection is one that pays homage to Leia. “My other favorite item in the collection is the Leia-inspired poncho!” Lourd shares. “It is so iconic and makes me want to live in a city where it rains more so I could wear it more often. But honestly, it’s so cool I would wear it on a sunny day!”

The day made a striking impact on Lourd.

“This experience felt like a kind of gift from [Fisher] — a special memory she sent to me and my family to remind us she is still with us even though she is not,” says Lourd. “Getting to walk through that magical forest holding my kid’s hands is a memory I will never forget.”