This Will Be a Day Long Remembered: Speak with Darth Vader in Fortnite

Starting today, you may ask the Dark Lord of the Sith your questions directly in Fortnite: GALACTIC BATTLE!

Darth Vader has touched down once again as a boss in Battle Royale, replacing Darth Vader Samurai. Be the first to recruit him and your whole team will be able to take turns talking to the Dark Lord. Just remember to press the special Darth Vader button that’ll pop up to talk to him.

Ask him all your pressing questions about the Force, the Galactic Empire... or you know, a good strat for the last Storm circle. The Sith Lord has opinions.

Darth Vader wouldn’t be nearly as sinister without the legendary performance of James Earl Jones, who voiced Vader in the Star Wars films. Epic and Disney are honored to feature the voice of the late Mr. Jones and thanks his estate for the opportunity to make this happen for players.

James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars , and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it. We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character.



- The family of James Earl Jones

