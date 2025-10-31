Our Favorite Droid Sidekicks from Star Wars: Visions

From rock stars to bears with built-in microwaves in their bellies, these droids have rolled their way into our hearts.

The galaxy far, far away would be nothing without its trusty droids. They keep the ships flying, the music playing (we hear you, DJ R-3X), and the adventures going.

Of course, you have C-3PO and R2-D2, the first two characters we meet in all of Star Wars who have since become some of the most recognizable and beloved figures in all of cinema. There is K-2SO from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor, BB-8 who debuted as Poe Dameron’s trusted pal in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and, of course, little D-0 from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In animation, everyone’s favorite war criminal is also everyone’s favorite droid war criminal, C1-10P (“Chopper”), and the helmet-wearing R1-J5 (“Bucket”) from Resistance did everything he could to keep the Colossus in tip-top shape.

Of course, Star Wars: Visions is no exception, because there is perhaps nothing more universal than the idea of setting out on a galactic adventure with a droid companion by your side. To celebrate the arrival of Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, let’s take a look at some of the coolest droid sidekicks from this anthology series.

R5-D56 - “The Duel” and “The Duel: Payback”

Who is that little droid with the little hat? R5-D56 is the wheeling astromech partner of a Sith-hunting former Sith, as seen in both “The Duel” from Volume 1 and the sequel, “The Duel: Payback.” Whether causing a ruckus by shocking an onlooking crowd or using his rocket jets to create an important distraction, R5-D56 is determined to help the Ronin however he can (even if he’s been taken apart). We love and appreciate you, R5-D56.

Kurti and V-5 - “Tatooine Rhapsody”

The galactic rock band Star Waver (whose debut performance was in “Tatooine Rhapsody” from Volume 1) wouldn’t be half as rockin’ without the golden droid Kurti wailing on electrified dual guitars, while also serving as the pilot of their touring ship. And while it is unknown what their little mouse-like droid V-5 brings to the band’s overall sound, its electronic beeping and booping on stage (as well as its digital frustration that they never seem to finish a set) is nevertheless a welcome addition.

B2-0N and R-DU0 (“Duo”) - “The Twins”

In perhaps one of the more direct homages to that aforementioned original duo, B-20N (protocol droid) and R-DU0 (a small rectangular droid) both loyally serve twins Am and Karre. These twins, however, are radically different from their saga counterparts Luke and Leia…because they were directly created through the power of the dark side.

B-20N remains loyal to Am, even while a twisted mechanical suit overtakes her, while R-DU0 escapes with Karre, dutifully (and rather expertly) flying his X-wing. Some things never change!

Z-1 - “I Am Your Mother”

Do droid dogs dream of electric sheep? In the Volume 2’s “I Am Your Mother,” Z-1 is a dog-like droid who gets around on all fours, expertly animated in stop-motion by the famed Aardman Studios. Z-1 was based on the real world’s Zuzia. The childhood sausage dog of director Magdalena Osinska, Zuzia sometimes lost control of his bladder when he was excited. With a rather perfect slinky-like mechanism between its fore and hind legs, Z-1 is a welcome, wagging addition to the galaxy.

Lulu - “The Lost Ones”

When we first met F, the journeying Jedi from Volume 1’s “The Village Bride,” she traveled alone. But in the follow-up, “The Lost Ones,” F returns and meets a new friend — the rolling droid Lulu. Equipped with three wheels, and painted a light blue almost reminiscent of a hot rod, Lulu maneuvers around rather easily, much like a mouse droid, and is jam-packed with little tools, ready to help on F’s next adventure.

BILY - “Yuko’s Treasure”

BILY is a standout from Visions Volume 3, a cloaked droid bear with a microwave in its belly. We first meet the droid while he’s excitedly planning a birthday party for his young ward, Yuko. He’s loyal and can make roasted nuna in his stomach? We love him already. Or as Yuko puts it: “He’s not an ordinary droid, he’s my family!” We couldn’t agree more.

99-99 (“Four-Nines”) and Teto - “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope”

A young Force-sensitive girl named Kara is on a journey to find her father, a quest which began in “The Ninth Jedi” from Visions Volume 1. Alongside her is a small, cylindrical droid named 99-99 (“Four-Nines”). Four-Nines once lived with Kara and her father (a skilled lightsaber builder) and can serve as a mobile training remote.

In the latest Visions volume, Kara returns in “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope,” separated from Four-Nines and her friend. While lost, however, she meets Teto, a bright-eyed, bipedal service droid who is desperate to help their master. Teto reveals they had escaped from a war hundreds of years ago, but then their master got very sick and is now in a bacta tank to slow the illness. Now, Teto will do nearly anything to help. As a wise Resistance general once said, “Never underestimate a droid!”

R9-TR2 (“Tor-Tu”) - “The Song of Four Wings”

Even though he’s been deemed a “piece-of-junk royal droid,” R9-TR2 (dubbed “Tor-Tu”) is the companion of choice for Prince Crane while she zips along in her speeder in the snow. It doesn’t hurt that Tor-Tu is the only being who can play the cassette-like record cubes that provided the preferred soundtrack for the eager Rebel warrior.

Also, and this seems very important to mention, Tor-Tu can turn into a mech-like X-wing starfighter. Can your favorite droid do that?

IV-A4 - “The Bounty Hunters”

Once a simple, rather diminutive medical droid, IV-A4 was programmed with the Assassin Protocol, turning into a multi-limbed killing machine. Because he is quite literally fighting against his programming at nearly all times, IV-A4 is rather temperamental but nevertheless determined to be a good partner.

When the Assassin Protocol is activated, IV-A4 boasts frightening red eyes and an aggressive personality, both of which are actually quite helpful on a dangerous mission while fighting a foe.

Honorable mention: T0-B1 (and his little droid friends) - “T0-B1”

We know that T0-B1 is so much more than a droid sidekick! He is a Jedi! He is a hero! But it felt wrong to ignore our favorite young droid/Jedi from Volume 1.

Built by kindly Professor Mitaka to help bring life to their barren planet, T0-B1 yearns for adventure. T0-B1 and Mitaka are assisted in their mission by a large crew of tiny rollicking droids, led by the wheeled C03.

After tragedy strikes, however, T0-B1 is forced to confront a real-life Sith — and his daydreams become reality. T0-B1 is a great example of what makes a powerful Star Wars hero: he is brave, bold, and ultimately hopeful about the galaxy. We’ll love you forever, T0-B1 (and C03, of course).