The Mandalorian and Grogu Debuts a Big Game Spot

Din Djarin and his charge pay homage to classic ads of the past with a new commercial.

A tense showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots was interrupted today by the Mandalorian and Grogu dashing through the snow on a wagon pulled by a team of tauntauns.

The Big Game spot features Din Djarin and Grogu riding through a snowy landscape. Instead of a team of Clydesdale horses, the vehicle is pulled along by a group of tauntauns. Take the reins and watch an extended version of the spot below.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, follows an all-new adventure for legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. The film, which also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Get ready for The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.