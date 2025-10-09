NYCC 2025: Darth Vader at Duel’s End Joins Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series and More

From Dark Forces to Daimyos, the latest Star Wars action figures run the gamut of heroes and villains (and everything in between).

A battle-scarred Darth Vader and a combat-ready Padmé Amidala are just two of the figures arriving in Hasbro’s The Black Series and The Vintage Collection.

If you couldn’t make it to New York Comic Con this weekend, we have the latest reveals from the Hasbro Star Wars panel! Whether you’re a fan of the latest streaming shows, the prequel trilogy, or even legendary video games (or all of the above), there is something in these latest toy offerings for you.

Check out what was revealed, begin putting together that wishlist, and clearing space on your shelf!

1. Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Duel’s End)

Anakin is gone. This wonderfully detailed 6-inch scale figure is what remains. Bring home the duel-damaged Darth Vader from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and peer into the evil (now plastic) eye of the former Jedi.

2. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Padmé Amidala

Padmé Amidala might be the most action-ready Senator in the entire Galactic Republic. Based on her appearance in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, this 3 ¾-inch scale figure from Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection comes with long and short blaster accessories, as wielded in the sandy Geonosian arena. We are brave, your highness.

3. Star Wars: The Black Series Kyle Katarn

Before Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor, there was Kyle Katarn — the Legends mercenary-for-hire who stole the Death Star plans in the 1995 video game, Star Wars: Dark Forces. Good news, ‘90s kids. This one’s for you!

4. Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett

The Daimyo of Mos Espa can also rule your Black Series collection. Boba Fett emerged from the depths of the Sarlacc Pit in The Book of Boba Fett, with a look now realized in action figure form, armed with a full arsenal of defenses and a brand-new paint job.

5. Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper & Patrol Trooper

This 6-inch scale 2-pack seemingly comes straight off the screen, a pair of disposable but dangerous enemies from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Display these newest additions to the Gaming Greats line on your shelf so they can face off against Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew (just make sure to equip their riot shield and shock baton).

6. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shaak Ti

A fan favorite — Shaak Ti fought bravely at the Battle of Geonosis, later taking her talents to Kamino to supervise the training of clone cadets. Armed with her trademark blue lightsaber and equipped with incredible poseability, the Togruta Jedi is officially entering The Vintage Collection.