Breaking Down Our Entry into Star Wars: The Force Awakens

From the teaser trailer to the opening sequence on Jakku, take a look back at the beginning of the sequel trilogy.
As we mark the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which premiered in theaters December 18, 2015, StarWars.com looks back at the film that launched the sequel trilogy.
“There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?”
Star Wars returned to theaters with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the buildup began November 28, 2014, with the release of a highly anticipated teaser trailer. The 88-second teaser kicked off with a shot of sand dunes — not exactly unfamiliar territory for a Star Wars story — but soon launched into the unknown, when Finn (then, FN-2187) popped into the frame wearing what looked like stormtrooper armor. Additional shots showcased a group of First Order troopers, a woman zipping away on a speeder, and a dark figure in a forest with an unusual red lightsaber.
Everything in the teaser projected speed, from BB-8 rolling across the desert to Poe Dameron leading a group of X-wing fighters as they raced over a body of water. Ending with a spinning shot of the Millennium Falcon, The Force Awakens teaser was a bold mix of old and new Star Wars. To say that fans across the world were excited to see the teaser (and the film) would be an understatement; the online version garnered more than 55 million views during its first week — a record-breaking number.
After a year-long marketing campaign, fans could finally see the finished product beginning with the premiere on December 18, 2015. As audiences sat down in movie theaters around the world, who the main characters of The Force Awakens were and what their relationship was to each other, as well as legacy characters like Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo, was still largely a mystery.
To help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the start of the sequel trilogy, let’s take a close-up look at the first few minutes of the film that gave audiences their first introduction to Finn, Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron, and more.