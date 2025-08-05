We All Want to Dance to Andor’s "Niamos!”

From the intergalactic hit playing at the Mothma wedding on Chandrila to the foreboding “Imperial March” parading down the streets of Lothal, diegetic music in Star Wars helps bring the galaxy to life.

Star Wars is full of music that helps set the tone — from John Williams’ opening crawl with its bombastic intro to the softer, sweeping love theme for “Anakin and Padmé.” The scores that accompany Star Wars films, shows, and games work cohesively to heighten the emotion of the stories and bring memorable sound to our experience watching tales of the galaxy far, far away.

But there’s another type of music at play: diegetic music. Also known as source music, diegetic sound originates from a source within a story, like the Max Rebo Band playing live at Jabba’s Palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the live orchestra that punctuates the tale of Darth Plagueis in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and the DJ droid blaring “Niamos!” for Mon Mothma and her guests in Andor Season 2.

From the original trilogy and Andor to Star Wars Rebels and beyond, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite instances of diegetic music in the Star Wars galaxy...

"Mad About Me" - Star Wars: A New Hope

Played by the Bith band Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, the first diegetic music in Star Wars is upbeat and funky, greeting Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as they enter the Mos Eisley Cantina seeking passage off Tatooine. Briefly interrupted when their encounter with Ponda Baba takes a bad turn, the band strikes back up quickly with their tunes, playing on as Luke and Obi-Wan meet Han Solo and Chewbacca for the first time.

"Lapti Nek" (or "Jedi Rocks") - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Jabba the Hutt is known for being a renowned gangster with influences that extend far beyond the deserts of Tatooine. But his palace is also a hotspot for source music in the original trilogy! The Max Rebo Band provides musical entertainment to the Hutt and his cronies — both within the palace and on Jabba’s sail barge. In the original release of Return of the Jedi, the Max Rebo Band played “Lapti Nek” as part of a short dance sequence, but with the Special Edition release, the band expanded, with a newer, longer song, “Jedi Rocks,” dubbed in for the 1997 release. Both songs provide a unique ambiance to Jabba’s Palace and the nefarious dealings within.

"Niamos!" - Andor

If you were looking for a true intergalactic hit, you’ve found it with this song. First heard in the series premiere of Andor as Cassian searches for his sister, “Niamos!” plays several times throughout the series, including the first time we see Cassian visiting the planet Niamos. More recently, we delighted in a club mix that plays as the soundtrack to the reception after Leida Mothma’s wedding and, subsequently, Mon Mothma’s unabashed spin on the dance floor.

The Ascension Ceremony - The Acolyte (Season 1, Episode 3)

Ceremonial music and chanting is yet another form of diegetic music in Star Wars. The coven of witches led by Mother Aniseya displays this fully during the sacred Ascension ceremony in The Acolyte Episode 3 “Destiny.” The ceremony is a turning point for twin sisters Osha and Mae, who are set to lead their community one day. The song that plays, “The Ascension Ceremony,” sets the tone for the sacred ritual as the coven begins to chant “The power of one, the power of two, the power of many,” which connects the group and serves as an expression of their collective magic and power — before they’re interrupted by uninvited guests.

Songs by the Agasar - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor

Cal Kestis is first introduced on Bracca in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order listening to the song “Sugaan Essena” by the Agasar — a popular band during the Empire’s reign. The Agasar, whose diegetic hits are performed by the real-world Mongolian rock band The HU, have several other songs featured in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. When Cal makes his way into Pyloon’s Saloon throughout the game, several of the Agasar’s songs can be heard playing on the setlist including “Eseerin Vasahina,” “Hohochu,” and “Eerin Siinaa.” And the trend continues in other games, like Star Wars Outlaws, making for immersive gameplay.

Palpatine’s Teachings - Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

You won’t only find Star Wars source music in spaceports, watering holes, and at galactic parties. Coruscant residents, including Chancellor Sheev Palpatine, also have an appreciation for theater and live music. Listen as Palpatine relays the story of Darth Plagueis to Anakin Skywalker while they enjoy the Squid Lake ballet. The ballet music sets the scene for a pivotal moment in Palpatine’s plan to turn Anakin to the dark side with an overall eerie and resonating sound.

“Unto Stone We Are” - Andor

The tight-knit community on Ferrix, the planet that Cassian and Maarva Andor call home, comes together for Maarva’s funeral in the Andor Season 1 finale. The procession and placement of her funerary stone is carried out to a somber diegetic song called “Unto Stone We Are.” A marching band leads the funeral procession as mourners make their way down Rix Road, a slow dirge that quickens along with a sense of defiance as Imperial troops surround them.

“Glory of the Empire” - Star Wars Rebels (Season 1, Episode 8)

The Empire has one of the most recognizable musical themes in film history: “The Imperial March.” A grandiloquent and intimidating song that displays the might of the Empire, it’s no surprise that a rendition of this theme was adopted as a piece of source music by the Empire itself. In the Dave Filoni-led Star Wars Rebels episode “Empire Day,” an upbeat anthem accompanies the Empire Day parade that’s held on Lothal. Called “Glory of the Empire,” this variation on “The Imperial March” is used as a patriotic song meant to instill a sense of fear and respect for the Empire. In this case, it also serves as a backtrack for the Ghost crew’s destruction of a new experimental TIE fighter in their fight against the Imperial occupation of Ezra Bridger’s homeworld.

Rex’s Playlists #1 and #2 - Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

On the planet of Batuu — found inside Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts — Oga’s Cantina is known as the go-to watering hole for locals and off-world visitors alike. Bounty hunters, smugglers, and other travelers can be found hanging around while listening to the carefully curated playlist by DJ R-3X, more commonly known as Rex. Rex can be found chatting it up in the cantina and spinning the latest intergalactic hits like “Bright Suns,” “Beep Boop Bop,” and “Blue Milk Surprise” from the stage.

"We Are The Ghor (Planetary Anthem)" - Andor

The Ghor national anthem, “We Are The Ghor,” features prominently in Andor Episode 8 “Who Are You?” in the lead-up to the Ghorman massacre. The Emmy-nominated anthem is sung in the Ghor tongue, a fictional language based on French phonetics, and serves as a patriotic call to action during a protest that takes place in Palmo Plaza. Starting with Lezine, as more voices join in, there’s a strong sense of community and defiance as the Ghorman people sing, hundreds of voices melding together — until the Empire ignites a deadly riot. This diegetic song’s name rings true in the lyrics: “We are the Ghor, breathe the air and know you’re there.”

"Yub Nub" - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

The end of the original trilogy is all about the intergalactic celebration of the Empire’s defeat. And on Endor, the Ewoks kick off the celebration with a very catchy song called “Yub Nub.” Featuring spirited drumming, whistling, and Ewoks singing in their native tongue, this song has a distinctly primitive sound about it that is unique to Endor — and can only be heard in the original version of Return of the Jedi. The Rebellion and Ewoks dance the night away in celebration knowing that the fight with the Empire is over, at least for now.

"Jabba Flow" - Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Shag Kava Band regularly play at Maz Kanata’s castle on Takodana, a thriving hub for pirates, smugglers, and scoundrels of all types who stop in for refreshments, information, and to simply relax and enjoy some music. “Jabba Flow” can be heard when Han Solo, Chewbacca, Finn, and Rey arrive at the castle seeking Maz’s help in returning BB-8 back to the Resistance. The reggae-infused tune features Huttese lyrics and serves as a very lively backtrack for the castle’s visitors as any good space jam should, including Resistance and First Order spies alike.