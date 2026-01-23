New all-ages comics and graphic novels from the publisher’s first foray into the Star Wars galaxy will debut in the fall of 2026.

This fall, Lucasfilm Publishing and Mad Cave Studios will team up to tell original stories set in a galaxy, far, far away! Prepare to make the jump into hyperspace with two all-new Star Wars graphic novels aimed at middle grade readers. The first story brings together beloved smugglers and scoundrels, following Han Solo and Chewbacca on the hunt for Jabba the Hutt’s bounty. Then, return to Tatooine for a new tale as Luke Skywalker and his best friend Biggs Darklighter take on the legendary Beggar's Canyon.

Smugglers and Scoundrels and Tales from the Outer Rim set the tone for Mad Cave’s upcoming line of original galactic graphic novels, with age-appropriate stories that span all eras of Star Wars storytelling. This collaboration with Lucasfilm Publishing marks Mad Cave Studios’ Star Wars debut and leverages their Papercutz imprint for young readers.

Read on to learn more about both titles, starring some of the galaxy's most infamous crimelords and storied heroes!

Star Wars: Smugglers and Scoundrels

The Race for Jabba’s Bounty

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Christian Colbert

Available September 15, 2026

Notorious crime boss Jabba the Hutt has lost a precious family heirloom… and he knows just the scoundrels who can help him get it back!

Race to the finish line with some of the galaxy’s most infamous rascals and see who will get their hands on the treasure first! Will it be Han Solo and Chewbacca aboard the trusty Millennium Falcon? Or Han’s old rival, everyone’s favorite fast-talking Lepi, Jaxxon T. Tumperakki, and his lucky Rabbit’s Foot? Or will it be Boba Fett, Greedo, or another competitor who takes the crown?

Find out in this rip-roaring ride full of risky maneuvers, double-crosses, and questionable morals as smugglers and scoundrels from across the galaxy race to recover Jabba’s prize!

“Jaxxon is Star Wars' great underdog... well, under-rabbit. Doomed never to be taken seriously by his fellow scoundrels, the Lepi smuggler was one of the very first characters I ever experienced in Star Wars, long before I saw the films,” reveals longtime Star Wars comic writer Cavan Scott. “And now he's back in his very first original graphic novel, chronicling his very first meeting with long-term rival, Han Solo!”

The graphic novel marks illustrator Christian Colbert’s Star Wars debut with this graphic novel. “As a lifelong Star Wars fan, this project was a chance to bring together everything I love about visual storytelling: scale, character, and atmosphere,” the artist notes. “Working alongside Cavan Scott is turning out to be both creatively challenging and deeply rewarding.”

Star Wars: Tales from the Outer Rim

The Legend of Beggar’s Canyon

Written by Greg Pak

Art by Brent Schoonover

Available October 13, 2026

Return to Tatooine ahead of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope in this all-new graphic novel by comics legend Greg Pak! Encounter womp rats, T-16s, krayt dragons, and more in this action-packed adventure.

Like most kids his age, Luke Skywalker longs for adventure, but growing up on the distant desert planet of Tatooine, he feels more than a little stuck. And with Luke’s best friend, Biggs Darklighter, already daydreaming about leaving to enroll in the Imperial Academy, Luke feels like he’s sinking into a Sarlacc Pit! So he decides it’s time to embark on an unforgettable summer adventure of his own and brave the legendary Beggar’s Canyon!

Some Tatooine locals say Beggar’s Canyon is haunted by terrifying spirits. Others say it’s home to ferocious beasts. Luke, Biggs, and their friends are determined to conquer this mysterious abyss. But will they discover the truth behind the tall tales, or be lost in the harsh desert sands forever?!

"I'm thrilled to be writing more Star Wars and especially to be working with artist Brent Schoonover and editor Charles Beacham, who are just killing it!” shares Star Wars comic writer, Greg Pak. “We've got a great Luke story on tap exploring a key moment in his young life – with aching teenaged loneliness under the twin suns of Tatooine, an eerie adventure in the depths of Beggar's Canyon, and a rare study of Luke's relationship with his seldom-seen childhood friends and enemies. Big fun, big emotions, and gorgeous art! Dontcha dare miss it!"

“Getting the honor to draw a Star Wars story is a bucket list project for me,” adds illustrator Brent Schoonover. “The story Greg has written is wonderful for lifelong fans, while also being the perfect entry for those who have always wanted to get into a galaxy far, far away. I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Pick up these books in the fall and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars comics news!