Join Andor Creator Tony Gilroy for a Day at Lucasfilm

The Andor showrunner recently joined K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk and supervising sound editor Margit Pfeiffer for a day at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
Inside the lobby at Lucasfilm headquarters, fans flock to take pictures with Darth Vader’s armor and a statue of K-2SO, and attempt to further glimpse inside the hallowed halls. For a few lucky fans last Monday, however, stopping by led to a photo with the actual K-2SO, who was waiting to start a tour of his own.
Alan Tudyk, the acclaimed actor and man behind the machine, hadn’t been to Lucasfilm’s San Francisco campus since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “This is the coolest day ever,” beamed the father of the group, who had brought his two sons along for the Star Wars fun.
Joining Tudyk on his tour was Tony Gilroy, Andor’s creator and executive producer, and Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group, who led the duo on an in-depth look around the historic Presidio campus. “Do you get sick of me talking about you?” Gilroy jokingly asked Hidalgo, “I talk about you all the time.” Indeed, their close collaboration throughout the production of the show led to the appearance of Yavin 4 in early episodes of Season 2 and a new understanding of the “Tarkin Massacre” on Ghorman.
Of course, no tour of Lucasfilm is complete without a stop at the famous Yoda Fountain, topped by a statue of the wise Jedi sculpted by legendary artist Lawrence Noble. And after a few questions — “We couldn’t get a B2EMO statue?” Gilroy asked while Tudyk joked, “Is this actual imported swamp water?” — the real tour began inside.
In a bit of kismet, an interior lobby currently features an enormous window display to showcase costume designer Michael Wilkinson’s beautiful work on Andor, including Director Krennic’s flowing cape and Cassian’s undercover garb for his time as Ronni Googe. “You chickened out not putting ‘Ghorlectopod,’” Gilroy joked, pointing to the spider-like creature simply noted as “Ghorman spider” in the display. Nearby, at the Javva the Hutt common area (where the company fuels up on coffee) some signage from Andor Season 1 now serves as wall decor. The screen-used Ferrixian displays hanging high above the tables and chairs showcase some of the many alphabets and languages created by the show’s graphic design team. Gilroy couldn’t resist one tiny note for the Javva the Hutt caffeine stand: “I can’t believe you don’t have revnog on the menu. It’s what you wish Red Bull really did.”