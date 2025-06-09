STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

Join Andor Creator Tony Gilroy for a Day at Lucasfilm

June 9, 2025
June 9, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The Andor showrunner recently joined K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk and supervising sound editor Margit Pfeiffer for a day at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Inside the lobby at Lucasfilm headquarters, fans flock to take pictures with Darth Vader’s armor and a statue of K-2SO, and attempt to further glimpse inside the hallowed halls. For a few lucky fans last Monday, however, stopping by led to a photo with the actual K-2SO, who was waiting to start a tour of his own.

Alan Tudyk, the acclaimed actor and man behind the machine, hadn’t been to Lucasfilm’s San Francisco campus since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “This is the coolest day ever,” beamed the father of the group, who had brought his two sons along for the Star Wars fun.

Joining Tudyk on his tour was Tony Gilroy, Andor’s creator and executive producer, and Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group, who led the duo on an in-depth look around the historic Presidio campus. “Do you get sick of me talking about you?” Gilroy jokingly asked Hidalgo, “I talk about you all the time.” Indeed, their close collaboration throughout the production of the show led to the appearance of Yavin 4 in early episodes of Season 2 and a new understanding of the “Tarkin Massacre” on Ghorman.

Tony Gilroy, Pablo Hidalgo, and Alan Tudyk in front of the Yoda fountain at the Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco.
(L-R) Andor creator Tony Gilroy, lore adviser Pablo Hidalgo, and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk pose in front of the Yoda fountain at the Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco.

Of course, no tour of Lucasfilm is complete without a stop at the famous Yoda Fountain, topped by a statue of the wise Jedi sculpted by legendary artist Lawrence Noble. And after a few questions — “We couldn’t get a B2EMO statue?” Gilroy asked while Tudyk joked, “Is this actual imported swamp water?” — the real tour began inside.

In a bit of kismet, an interior lobby currently features an enormous window display to showcase costume designer Michael Wilkinson’s beautiful work on Andor, including Director Krennic’s flowing cape and Cassian’s undercover garb for his time as Ronni Googe. “You chickened out not putting ‘Ghorlectopod,’” Gilroy joked, pointing to the spider-like creature simply noted as “Ghorman spider” in the display. Nearby, at the Javva the Hutt common area (where the company fuels up on coffee) some signage from Andor Season 1 now serves as wall decor. The screen-used Ferrixian displays hanging high above the tables and chairs showcase some of the many alphabets and languages created by the show’s graphic design team. Gilroy couldn’t resist one tiny note for the Javva the Hutt caffeine stand: “I can’t believe you don’t have revnog on the menu. It’s what you wish Red Bull really did.”

  • Andor creator Tony Gilroy and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk react to a life-size 1:1 replica of the droid.

    of

  • Andor creator Tony Gilroy and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk look at costumes and props from Season 2 on a tour with lore adviser Pablo Hidalgo.

    of

  • Andor creator Tony Gilroy and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk study the timeline of Lucasfilm's more than 50-year history on a tour with lore adviser Pablo Hidalgo.

    of

  • Andor creator Tony Gilroy and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk study matte paintings on a tour with lore adviser Pablo Hidalgo.

    of

  • Andor creator Tony Gilroy and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk look at a display of Funko Pop! collectibles on a tour with lore adviser Pablo Hidalgo.

    of

  • Andor creator Tony Gilroy greets B2EMO at the Lucasfilm headquarters.

    of

  • Andor creator Tony Gilroy and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk study a motion control rig built for a model of the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian on a tour with lore adviser Pablo Hidalgo.

    of

  • Tony Gilroy pauses to look at a film model from Industrial Light & Magic's collection.

    of

  • K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk enjoys a larger-than-life version of his character from Andor and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the halls of Lucasfilm.

    of

    • Hidalgo gave Gilroy a copy of Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire by Chris Kempshall.
    Andor creator Tony Gilroy receives a copy of Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire by Chris Kempshall.

    As the group made their way up to another area to (finally) find B2EMO, Gilroy reacted as if meeting an old friend. “Hello darling!” exclaimed Gilroy. Made by the droid department, the same team who built the original, this Bee has become a good luck companion for the San Francisco staff. Looking closely at the worn universe aesthetic present on all of the displayed props, GIlroy wondered aloud: “Is there a funk shop where you guys just decide on how to get ‘funk’ on everything?”

    ”Let’s finish up the tour with a Death Trooper,” said Hidalgo pointing them towards a towering statue of the black-garbed (and voice-garbled) baddies from Andor’s “sequel” film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “They were initially designed to match the work of Ralph McQuarrie’s original stormtroopers. He would draw them tall and skinny, just because that was his art style. So they tried to mimic that in Rogue One.

    As a final parting gift, Hidalgo gave Gilroy a copy of Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire by Chris Kempshall, a book published last year that many Andor fans have been visiting (or revisiting) after the show’s finale. “We made a book written by a real-world historian, charged by the real-world history of Star Wars.” With a book for the director, but not one for the actor, Tudyk quipped: “I saw an Emmy in a case back there, I’ll just go grab that.”

    Tony Gilory with during one of the round tables with a handful of fan podcasts.
    Andor creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy meets with fans to talk about Season 2.

    After the tour and several round tables with a handful of fan podcasts also invited to the office for the day, it was time for a special screening of “Who Are You?” the intense eighth episode of Andor Season 2. Playing to a crowd of employees and guests inside the Premier Theater, the Ghorman Massacre was rather astonishing to see on a big screen, with its sound design and visual effects on shattering display.

    (L-R) StarWars.com’s editor Kristin Baver hosts a panel with Andor creator Tony Gilroy, K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk, and supervising sound editor Margit Pfeiffer at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco.
    (L-R) StarWars.com’s editor Kristin Baver hosts a panel with Andor creator Tony Gilroy, K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk, and supervising sound editor Margit Pfeiffer at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco.

    Afterward, Gilroy and Tudyk joined Skywalker Sound’s Margit Pfeiffer for a post-screening panel moderated by StarWars.com’s Kristin Baver. In a conversation focused especially on the series’ intense sound design, the trio navigated through their work on Andor landing on one key metric: mania.

    As Gilroy put it, “The show is made by people who have been employees [of Lucasfilm] for a long time, so the real trick was to just let people be the maniacs that they wanna be. We encouraged mania. There were merit badges for mania in every freaking department.” One example that the showrunner highlighted was the incredibly complex (and incredibly practical) rhydo pump. The props department had calibrated nearly forty minutes of mechanism movement and individual features, which of course could not all be shown on screen without dominating a full episode. “It’s a mania show! I keep finding out things about the show!” Gilroy quipped.

    “The attention to detail and the love that every single person brought to this project brought me incredible joy,” added Pfeiffer, who served as the series’ supervising sound editor. “Supposedly 2,500 people worked on this show, and every single person in every single department went above and beyond.”

    Tudyk spoke as both a member of the cast and a fan of the show in general: “I think Andor is important. This is an important piece of art that is going to stand the test of time. I am so happy to be a part of it.” And Pfeiffer agreed saying, “ Thank you, Tony, this is really truly special.”

    As the audience shuffled out, and the cast and crew went home for the evening, everyone was in agreement: Thank you, Tony Gilroy, for everything.

    Andor

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Recharge your Andor Rewatch with this B2EMO Popcorn Box

    March 11, 2025

    March 11, 2025

    Mar 11

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Dressing the Galaxy: Designer Michael Wilkinson Defines the Look of Andor 's Costumes

    November 30, 2022

    November 30, 2022

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Tony Gilroy Breaks Down Andor Season 1

    November 25, 2022

    November 25, 2022

    Nov 25

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Andor’s Ben Bailey Smith on Playing Lieutenant Blevin and the Fun of Being Bad

    November 21, 2022

    November 21, 2022

    Nov 21

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Tragedy of Kino Loy: Andy Serkis on His Return to Star Wars in Andor

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    The Stories Behind 5 Memorable Andor Props

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Losing Bix: Andor ’s Adria Arjona on the Downward Spiral of Bix Caleen

    November 10, 2022

    November 10, 2022

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “Heroes of Their Own Journeys”: Denise Gough and Kyle Soller Bring Complexity to Andor ’s Empire

    November 3, 2022

    November 3, 2022

    Nov 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved