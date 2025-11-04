Make Like Sabine Wren and Adopt Your Own Loth-Cat - Gift the Galaxy Exclusive

Bring your own temperamental but adorable Loth-cat home from Disney Store and the Disney Parks just in time for Life Day.

Sabine Wren's adopted Loth-cat Murley has proven to be equal parts affectionate and feisty — depending on when you happen to catch the feline. And if you’ve ever thought about what it would be like to hear the soft purring (or growling) of an adorable Loth-cat in your own home, you don’t have to wait much longer.

StarWars.com has your first look at a newly revealed Loth-cat collectible toy, which will be available on DisneyStore.com and at Disney Parks as part of Gift of the Galaxy starting this Life Day on November 17, 2025. Inspired by Murley’s ever-present frown, brown spotted fur, and mischievous eyes from Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1, now on Disney+, this screen-accurate Loth-cat comes in a Star Wars Galactic Archive Series box designed to look like a space kennel.

The plush features poseable legs and touch-activated sound effects. “The touch activation is triggered purely by petting the Loth-cat either on its back or on its head,” says Alex Wilde, the designer behind the new collectible toy creature. “As a product designer for Disney Consumer Products, capturing every detail — those expressive eyes, the playful yet temperamental spirit, and that soft, huggable charm inspired by Murley, — was a true joy.”

Wilde and the team took special care to capture the Loth-cat’s mercurial nature. “Depending on how the Loth-cat is posed — sitting versus standing — you’ll get different reactions. It’ll purr if you pet it while it’s lying down or growl if you pet it while it’s standing.”

Wilde and his team used sound files from both Star Wars Rebels, where the Loth-cat species was first introduced in 2014 on Ezra Bridger’s home of Lothal, and Ahsoka to give the Loth-cat a voice. When it came to posing, Wilde and his team knew that they wanted to mimic real-life felines. “For poseability, we have broad leg movement, overmolded ankle joints, full head movement, and an opening mouth. The head spikes and tail are also poseable,” Wilde tells StarWars.com.

For Wilde and his team, working on this screen-accurate pet was exciting. “Creating the Loth-cat from Ahsoka as a product was an absolute thrill that brought together my love for Star Wars and the magic of creating innovative toys for fans,” Wilde says. “Knowing that the passion and creativity our development team put into bringing this item to life would spark smiles and connections for fans made every moment of the process feel like a celebration of creativity and storytelling.”

Created in partnership with Lucasfilm, the Loth-cat is the sixth and newest addition to the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series, an exclusive line that brings collector-focused items from the Lucasfilm archives to life with screen-accurate premium details and enhanced playable features. Previous Galactic Archive Series releases include the Electronic Dejarik Board Game, the C-3PO (Threepio) Electronic Head with lights and sounds, and a mouse droid (MSE-6) Remote Control Droid, among others.

The Loth-cat launches on November 17, 2025 on DisneyStore.com at 8AM PT and at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.