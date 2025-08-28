STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Star Wars: Starfighter", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars:-starfighter"}

Lucasfilm Announces Casting for Star Wars: Starfighter

August 28, 2025
August 28, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The Shawn Levy directed film has begun production in the U.K.

Today, to mark the start of production on Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm has announced the full cast for the upcoming feature film from Shawn Levy. Joining the previously announced Ryan Gosling, the film stars Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

Star Wars: Starfighter is an all-new standalone adventure. The film, which has begun production, is an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars. Starfighter will be released theatrically May 28, 2027.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” says filmmaker Shawn Levy. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Cast of Star Wars: Starfighter

Photo Credit: (L to R) Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on set for Star Wars: Starfighter. Shot by Ed Miller.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Star Wars: A New Hope Returns to Theaters for 50th Anniversary

    August 1, 2025

    August 1, 2025

    Aug 1

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Tickets on Sale Now - Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Returns to Theaters

    April 14, 2025

    April 14, 2025

    Apr 14

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Year in Review 2024

    December 20, 2024

    December 20, 2024

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    In Music By John Williams, A New Documentary Chronicles the Maestro — Updated

    October 1, 2024

    October 1, 2024

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    D23 2024: All the Star Wars News from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

    August 12, 2024

    August 12, 2024

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Celebrates 25 Years - In Theaters Now!

    March 22, 2024

    March 22, 2024

    Mar 22

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian and Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Joins National Film Registry

    December 14, 2021

    December 14, 2021

    Dec 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved