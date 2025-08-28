Lucasfilm Announces Casting for Star Wars: Starfighter

The Shawn Levy directed film has begun production in the U.K.

Today, to mark the start of production on Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm has announced the full cast for the upcoming feature film from Shawn Levy. Joining the previously announced Ryan Gosling, the film stars Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

Star Wars: Starfighter is an all-new standalone adventure. The film, which has begun production, is an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars. Starfighter will be released theatrically May 28, 2027.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” says filmmaker Shawn Levy. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Photo Credit: (L to R) Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on set for Star Wars: Starfighter. Shot by Ed Miller.