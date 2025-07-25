“Begun, the Clone Wars Have” with Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con HasLab Announcement

Get the full details from today’s SDCC Hasbro panel, leaning into classic battles and legendary duels with this year’s exclusive product reveals.

San Diego Comic-Con: the stars, the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, the trailers, the cosplay … and the exclusive reveals! Hasbro clearly understood the assignment, with today’s panel revealing, among others, The Acolyte's Stranger making his Black Series debut, a trio of Vintage Collection Force spirits paying homage to both original and Special Edition versions of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and a new LAAT/i Gunship hoping to stick the HasLab landing.

Whether you were in the room for the announcements at today’s Hasbro Panel or not, here’s a closer look at all the news, reveals, and first-look images!

The Black Series captures the frenzy of unforgettable Star Wars duels

It’s hard to think of Star Wars and not instantly conjure images of nail-biting lightsaber battles. Now, thanks to these recent additions to Hasbro’s The Black Series, fans can recreate their favorite duels in stunning detail!

A 2025 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi clash sabers above the fiery lava of Mustafar in their saga-defining battle from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

A fall convention exclusive, fans can celebrate yet another Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith duel with Darth Sidious and Mace Windu — complete with alternate Force Lightning hands for “unlimited power!”

And maybe one of the most iconic duels in movie history, recreate the shocking reveal on Bespin from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

The Black Series brings best buds, bounty hunters, and biceps

Star Wars isn’t just lightsabers and Jedi — from front-line soldiers to the criminal underworld, the galaxy far, far away is full of colorful characters ready to grace the screen (and your shelves).

You can’t talk about dynamic Star Wars duos without including Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex!

Bounty hunters — you just may, in fact, need their scum! CFVVFBuild out your cadre of criminals with Jango Fett and assassin-turned-bounty-hunter, Asajj Ventress.

Between his creepy cortosis helm and his bulging bad-guy biceps, it’s hard to know exactly how to feel about The Acolyte’s The Stranger (Qimir). But, needless to say, his addition to The Black Series is a welcome one!

The Vintage Collection continues to expand, revisiting classic characters, Force spirits, and more

Hasbro reveals wouldn’t be complete without a look at what’s coming from the popular 3.75-inch Vintage Collection!

Few relationships are as enduring as Han Solo and Chewbacca. Revisit their classic Star Wars: A New Hope looks in these latest releases.

You can’t have a proper Ewok celebration without a trusty trio of Force spirits! Recreate the final moments of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this new set from The Vintage Collection, including Yoda, Obi-Wan, and Anakin Skywalker … and Anakin Skywalker (you choose!).

Build out your trooper ranks with the Imperial Shock Trooper, complete with distinctive red markings and blaster accessories.

HasLab returns to Star Wars with The Vintage Collection LAAT/i Republic Gunship

First seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the Low Altitude Assault Transport/infantry (LAAT/i) Republic gunship quickly became a fan-favorite vehicle, appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, comic books, and video games, – flying in to transport our heroes into (or away from) battle.

Now, the crowdfunding platform HasLab is hoping to bring this Clone Wars mainstay to the Vintage Collection, including two Clone Trooper Pilot figures, two interchangeable nose art panels, and two vehicle stands. And as with all HasLab campaigns, the stretch goals are worth stretching for! Unlock three tiers to build out members of the Jedi Council, all new additions to the Vintage Collection, including Coleman Trebor, Saesee Tiin, and Agen Kolar! ​​You can back the gunship from July 25, 2025 through September 8, 2025, aiming for a Fall 2026 release.

