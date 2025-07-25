STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

SDCC 2025: Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

July 25, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The High Republic comes to a close (for now), and other books and comics news from some of the biggest authors and artists in Star Wars.

The High Republic, some terrifyingly fun comics, and a look back at the last 50 years of Industrial Light & Magic took center stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

Today, Lucasfilm’s publishing creative director Michael Siglain hosted a panel of all-star authors and artists including Tessa Gratton, Soo Lee, George Mann, Iain McCaig, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and Harvey Tolibao at SDCC 2025.

Here are 10 highlights from the panel.

  • Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale cover

  • Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale variant cover

  • Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale interior page

  • Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale interior page

  • Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale interior page

  • Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale interior page

  • Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale interior page

  • The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Volume II cover

  • The Nameless concept art by Grant Griffin and Iain McCaig

  • The Nameless concept art by Grant Griffin and Iain McCaig

  • The Nameless concept art by Grant Griffin and Iain McCaig

  • The Nameless concept art by Grant Griffin and Iain McCaig

    • 1. The finale of High Republic’s Phase III is coming soon.

    High Republic fans won’t have long to wait for the epic conclusion of Phase III. All roads lead back to Dalna in Star Wars: The High Republic –The Finale written by Cavan Scott with art by Marika Cresta. The Finale releases later this month on July 30.

    And the Nameless have been revealed in their full glory in new creepy concept art from Grant Griffin and Iain McCaig. A preview from The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Volume II by Kristin Baver, new art reveals the full transformation of the creatures. The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Volume II arrives August 19.

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Training Sessions cover

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Training Sessions interior page

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Training Sessions interior page

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Training Sessions interior page

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Training Sessions interior page

    • 2. But wait…there are more High Republic adventures for a few young Jedi!

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Training Sessions, from authors Dave Scheidt and Daniel José Older, follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs — with a special appearance by gentle giant Burryaga! — as they set off on missions across the galaxy to learn the ways of the Force. Pick up Training Sessions on December 9, 2025.

    The Art of The Acolyte interior pages
    The Art of The Acolyte interior pages
    3. We got a look inside The Art of The Acolyte.

    The Acolyte publishing program that kicked off late last year continues with The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte from author Kristin Baver showcasing the production art, character and vehicle designs, planets, storyboards, and other ephemera created during the production of the Disney+ series set in the era of the High Republic. Get your copy January 13, 2026.

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue #1 cover

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue #1 variant cover

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue #2 cover

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue #3 cover

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue #1 interior art

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue 1 interior art

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue #1 interior art

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands issue #1 interior art

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands concept art by Iain McCaig

    • 4. A little horror with your Star Wars.

    Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands from author Cavan Scott and Dark Horse Comics will introduce fans to the Nightlander, a Star Wars boogeyman designed by legendary concept artist Iain McCaig that seeks to possess a living host and bring misery and despair to the galaxy! Get ready to hide under your covers when the first issue of Tales from the Nightlands releases on September 5, 2025.

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous cover

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous interior page

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Tides of Terror cover

    • 5. We can’t wait to add these Hyperspace Stories to our collection.

    Coming early next year, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Grievous from author Michael Moreci and Dark Horse follows ​​Separatist mastermind General Grievous as he stalks a Jedi Knight and his battalion of clone troopers on the jungle planet of Katou. This 88-page original graphic novel comes out in early 2026.

    And in George Mann’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Tides of Terror Jedi Master Kit Fisto explores a distant ocean planet and fends off the fierce beasts that swim in its depths. The first issue of Tides of Terror arrives July 30, 2025.

  • Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation Gallery interior pages

  • Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation Gallery interior pages

  • Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation Gallery interior pages

  • Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation Gallery interior pages

    • 6. Behind-the-scenes fans got an inside look at the ILM 50th anniversary book.

    Also revealed during the panel were interior pages from Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation from author Ian Failes. Fans of ILM can pick up this decade-by-decade visual retrospective early next year.

    (L) Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide cover and (R) Star Wars: You’re My Little Grogu cover
    7. It’s time to get hyped for more Grogu!

    And just in time for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie coming next May, DK Books brings fans Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide, a closer look at Seasons 1-3 of the beloved Disney+ series written by Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo.

    And coming in April of 2026 is the rhyming board book Star Wars: You’re My Little Grogu from author Grace Baranowski and artist Kaley McCabe.

    Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Rogue Agents (L) cover and (R) variant covers
    8. Clone Force 99 reporting for duty.

    A new comic mini-series, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Rogue Agents, written by Michael Moreci has been revealed with the main cover art and two variants. Issue #1 arrives in December 2025.

    Doctor Aphra, Legacy of Vader, and Jedi Knights cover reveals
    9. Plus, even more comics reveals…

    Other comics revealed during the panel included covers of particular interest for fans of Doctor Aphra, Legacy of Vader, Jedi Knights, and the Star Wars flagship series, as well as a first look inside Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red.

    Star Wars: Low Red Moon (cover not final)
    10. Breaking news, these outlaws are back!

    Low Red Moon, a Star Wars Outlaws prequel novel, is coming to a bookstore near you this February 3rd. ND-5 and Jaylen Vrax embark on their descent into the galaxy’s underworld in this essential Star Wars read. Now available for preorder wherever books are sold. (Cover not final.)

