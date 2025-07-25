SDCC 2025: Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

The High Republic comes to a close (for now), and other books and comics news from some of the biggest authors and artists in Star Wars .

The High Republic, some terrifyingly fun comics, and a look back at the last 50 years of Industrial Light & Magic took center stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

Today, Lucasfilm’s publishing creative director Michael Siglain hosted a panel of all-star authors and artists including Tessa Gratton, Soo Lee, George Mann, Iain McCaig, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and Harvey Tolibao at SDCC 2025.

Here are 10 highlights from the panel.