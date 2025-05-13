What does a deleted scene from The Phantom Menace have to do with Andor Season 2? Find out this and other fascinating behind-the-scenes facts from the making of the Star Wars series, now streaming on Disney+.

More than 25 years ago, a shooting location in the District of Kent, England was left on the cutting room floor.

It was 1997, and George Lucas was on location at Hever Castle to film an ultimately deleted scene for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. In the sequence, Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with their Gungan companion Jar Jar Binks, enter the Theed Royal Palace grounds after escaping a dangerous waterfall.

Although that appearance was ultimately cut, the production team for Andor returned to Hever Castle for Season 2 when it became clear some flashback sequences would be taking place on Naboo.

Read on for even more interesting trivia and fun facts from the making of this week's Andor episodes.

Episodes 210-212

1. (Above) Luthen Rael’s fateful meeting with Supervisor Lonni Jung on the surface of Coruscant was filmed under the bridge between Valencia, Spain’s Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía and Hemisfèric buildings.

2. The tooka cat in the final scene between Luthen and Lonni has a collar that says ‘Pix,’ named after a recently deceased dog of one of the visual effects artists, and dialog also identifies the pet by name.

3. Kleya Marki’s approach to the Lina Soh Medical Center on Coruscant was filmed near the modern London Wall street, just adjacent to the medieval London Wall that once surrounded the city.

4. The Coruscant ambulance was a revamp of Andor Season 1’s Pre-Mor Mobile Tac-Pod vehicle build.

5. (Above) The Lina Soh Medical Center set was one of showrunner Tony Gilroy’s favorites in the entirety of both seasons of Andor. In-universe, it’s named for a chancellor first introduced in Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics.

6. (Above) Grandmotherly aliens barely glimpsed on a bench in Niamos in Season 1 were featured in Andor Season 2, as Kleya Marki pushes one in a hovering chair as she infiltrates the hospital on Coruscant.

7. The ISB SWAT ship featured in the finale of Andor Season 2 was a design riff on the classic Lambda-class Imperial Shuttle first seen in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.