{:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

Secrets from the Set of Andor Season 2: Week 4 Trivia

May 14, 2025
May 14, 2025
StarWars.com Team

What does a deleted scene from The Phantom Menace have to do with Andor Season 2? Find out this and other fascinating behind-the-scenes facts from the making of the Star Wars series, now streaming on Disney+.

More than 25 years ago, a shooting location in the District of Kent, England was left on the cutting room floor.

It was 1997, and George Lucas was on location at Hever Castle to film an ultimately deleted scene for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. In the sequence, Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with their Gungan companion Jar Jar Binks, enter the Theed Royal Palace grounds after escaping a dangerous waterfall.

Although that appearance was ultimately cut, the production team for Andor returned to Hever Castle for Season 2 when it became clear some flashback sequences would be taking place on Naboo.

Read on for even more interesting trivia and fun facts from the making of this week's Andor episodes.

Episodes 210-212

Luthen Rael’s fateful meeting with Supervisor Lonni Jung on the surface of Coruscant.

1. (Above) Luthen Rael’s fateful meeting with Supervisor Lonni Jung on the surface of Coruscant was filmed under the bridge between Valencia, Spain’s Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía and Hemisfèric buildings.

2. The tooka cat in the final scene between Luthen and Lonni has a collar that says ‘Pix,’ named after a recently deceased dog of one of the visual effects artists, and dialog also identifies the pet by name.

3. Kleya Marki’s approach to the Lina Soh Medical Center on Coruscant was filmed near the modern London Wall street, just adjacent to the medieval London Wall that once surrounded the city.

4. The Coruscant ambulance was a revamp of Andor Season 1’s Pre-Mor Mobile Tac-Pod vehicle build.

The Lina Soh Medical Center.

5. (Above) The Lina Soh Medical Center set was one of showrunner Tony Gilroy’s favorites in the entirety of both seasons of Andor. In-universe, it’s named for a chancellor first introduced in Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics.

Kleya Marki pushes a hovering chair as she infiltrates the hospital on Coruscant.

6. (Above) Grandmotherly aliens barely glimpsed on a bench in Niamos in Season 1 were featured in Andor Season 2, as Kleya Marki pushes one in a hovering chair as she infiltrates the hospital on Coruscant.

7. The ISB SWAT ship featured in the finale of Andor Season 2 was a design riff on the classic Lambda-class Imperial Shuttle first seen in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

8. (Above) Cassian Andor, K-2SO, and Ruescott Melshi’s rescue of Kleya Marki was the final sequence shot on the safehouse set, 27 weeks after the first Cassian and Bix Caleen scenes shot there.

The hill town marketplace and Luthen and young Kleya’s subsequent departure along a castle wall was captured at Xàtiva Castle.

9. (Above) The hill town marketplace and Luthen and young Kleya’s subsequent departure along a castle wall was captured at Xàtiva Castle, a medieval stronghold located one hour south of Valencia, Spain, where the extensive Coruscant location shoot took place in the days prior.

10. For its Season 2 appearance, Andor production returned to a relatively-unknown Naboo shooting location, Hever Castle in the District of Kent, England. In 1997, George Lucas filmed an ultimately deleted scene there, where Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with their Gungan companion Jar Jar Binks, enter the Theed Royal Palace grounds after escaping a dangerous waterfall.

11. ILM utilized the area around Lake Como, Italy, previously photographed in August of 2001 by George Lucas for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, both for helicopter shots of Ghorman and background plates for Naboo.

12. The woodland flea market seen in Kleya Marki’s flashbacks saw Andor’s tandem unit returning to Black Park, the nature reserve adjacent to Pinewood Studio. It was last seen in Andor Season 1, doubling for the Kenari village.

13. Mudtrooper uniforms, last seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, were remade from scratch by Michael Wilkinson’s costume department for Andor Season 2’s flashback sequence.

Yavin in Andor season 2.

14. (Above) For Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Yavin 4’s airfield and hangar were shot in Cardington Airfield, a former Royal Air Force station in Bedfordshire, England. But for the more extensive build needed for Andor Season 2, including the creation of an adjacent jungle village, the Rebel base was relocated to Longcross Studios’ Stage 1.

15. Cassian’s jungle home on Yavin, later revamped as Vel Sartha’s, was built at the same time and not far from the Yavin jungle clearing location at Longcross Studios, where Cassian encounters the Maya-Pei rebels.

16. ILM’s visual effects work on Season 2 totaled approximately 4,100 shots, up from the first season’s 3,800 shots. The final Andor visual effects shot was the long, uninterrupted “oner” in which Mon Mothma greets guests at her Chandrilan estate, completed in collaboration with Scanline VFX on August 5, 2024.

The game of rianza in Andor season 2.

17. (Above) The game of rianza that we see Cassian Andor, Ruescott Melshi, and K-2SO play in Cassian’s home on Yavin was created by the Andor art/graphics department, with tiles designed by graphic designer Elle McKee, who also crafted a full set of rules to play. Rianza was inspired by both ancient Mahjong sets and dominoes.

18. The rig in the Yavin temple used to hold K-2SO was designed by Rebecca Alleway’s set decoration team to hold a prop ship engine and then worked backwards to restrain the towering droid.

Rebel costumes on Yavin 4.

19. (Above) Hundreds of Rebel costumes, based on the patterns and designs from Rogue One, were created for Andor Season 2’s Rebel base on Yavin 4.

Pao in Andor season 2.

20. (Above) For Andor Season 2, returning Rogue One character Pao (aka Paodok'Draba'Takat Sap'De'Rekti Nik'Linke'Ti' Ki'Vef'Nik'NeSevef'Li'Kek) was once again performed by creature coordinator Derek Arnold.

21. Neal Scanlan’s Creature department completely rebuilt Admiral Raddus for Andor, based on the alien build first seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Yavin hangar

22. (Above) The Yavin hangar set for Andor Season 2 was so massive that set decoration and props from both Andor Season 1 and Rogue One made up only around half of what was eventually needed.

23. The costume department was able to reuse the Rogue One General Draven costume, initially created in 2015, for returning actor Alistair Petrie.

Cassian Andor’s Ring of Kafrene costume in Andor season 2.

24. (Above) Cassian Andor’s Ring of Kafrene costume from Rogue One was recreated by Michael Wilkinson’s costume department for the closing sequence of Andor Season 2.

For more on Andor A Star Wars Story, explore more StarWars.com features, including:

Behind the Scenes:

Secrets from the Set of Andor Season 2: Week 3 Trivia

Secrets from the Set of Andor Season 2: Week 2 Trivia

Secrets from the Set of Andor Season 2: Week 1 Trivia

The Costumes of Andor Season 2 - Updated Weekly

Creating the Worlds of Andor Season 2 - Updated Weekly

Introducing the Cast of Andor Season 2 - Updated Weekly

The Cast of Andor Can’t Wait for You to See Season 2

Taking Andor from Concept to Screen

Designer Michael Wilkinson Defines the Look of Andor's Costumes

Taking Andor from Concept to Screen

“A Potent Moment in History”: Insights from Tony Gilroy and the Andor Cast

How Composer Nicholas Britell Created New Sounds for Andor

Character Deep-Dives:

Who Is Cassian Andor?

Genevieve O’Reilly on the Legacy of Mon Mothma

Losing Bix: Andor’s Adria Arjona on the Downward Spiral of Bix Caleen

The Tragedy of Kino Loy: Andy Serkis on His Return to Star Wars in Andor

Denise Gough and Kyle Soller Bring Complexity to Andor’s Empire

Daughter of Ferrix: Andor’s Fiona Shaw on the Role of Cassian’s Mother, Maarva

Star Diego Luna on Returning to Cassian in Andor

Andor’s Ben Bailey Smith on Playing Lieutenant Blevin

Season 1 Recap:

6 Things We Learned from the Andor Live Stream with Tony Gilroy

Andor Revisited: Small Acts of Rebellion - Exploring the Fourth Arc of Season 1

Andor Revisited: One Way Out - Exploring the Third Arc of Season 1

Andor Revisited: The Making of a Rebel - Exploring the Second Arc of Season 1

Andor Revisited: Meet Cassian Andor - Exploring the First Arc of Season 1

Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

Tony Gilroy Breaks Down Andor Season 1


Andor

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Andor Explained: Episodes 10-12 - “Make It Stop”, “Who Else Knows?”, and “Jedha, Kyber, Erso”

    May 14, 2025

    May 14, 2025

    May 14

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Introducing the Cast of Andor Season 2 - Updated

    May 14, 2025

    May 14, 2025

    May 14

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    6 Things We Learned from the Andor Season 2 Live Stream with Tony Gilroy & Diego Luna

    May 13, 2025

    May 13, 2025

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Join Andor Creator Tony Gilroy and Star Diego Luna to Celebrate the Series Finale

    May 9, 2025

    May 9, 2025

    May 9

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Genevieve O’Reilly on That Speech and Mon Mothma’s Other Biggest Moments from Andor Season 2

    May 8, 2025

    May 8, 2025

    May 8

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Behind the Seams: The Costumes of Andor Season 2 - Updated

    May 8, 2025

    May 8, 2025

    May 8

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Secrets of Ghorman, Mina-Rau, and More: Creating the Worlds of Andor Season 2 - Updated

    May 7, 2025

    May 7, 2025

    May 7

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Secrets from the Set of Andor Season 2: Week 3 Trivia

    May 7, 2025

    May 7, 2025

    May 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved