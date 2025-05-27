Who Is Asajj Ventress?

As we explore her next chapter in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, we find ourselves asking: How did you become this, Asajj?
Two red lightsabers ignite in the dark. With a snarl and an unmatched fury, the assassin strikes. Who was she before wrath consumed her? And who will she become?
With her distinct character design, a history of witty banter with a certain sassy Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a surprising path through the galaxy far, far away, Asajj Ventress has become a Star Wars fan favorite. Comic books, animation, and novels explore the intriguing character’s long history as she discovers who she really is and what she believes in.
Let’s get re-acquainted with the Nightsister as she returns in the recently released Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld!
Behind the Scenes
Originally conceived as a possible villain for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, concept artist Dermot Power created the striking figure of the dark side Force user who would become Asajj Ventress. The fierce fighter made her first on-screen appearance in the 2003 Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series developed by Genndy Tartakovsky, where she made an instant impression on audiences and Jedi Knights alike.
Ventress’s first name was suggested by Lucasfilm’s Leland Chee as an homage to a character in a 1957 Akira Kurosawa film named Asaji. As for her surname, former Lucasfilm Senior Manager Samuel Spitale says, “[She’s] named after the town Ventress in Louisiana. I wanted a word reminiscent of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen. And Ventress fit the bill.”
Asajj went on to be a worthy opponent for the Jedi, particularly Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, in memorable episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.