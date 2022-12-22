ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

From Santa Yoda to Rocket Sleds: Lucasfilm's Star Wars Holiday Cards Through the Years

December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022
Pete Vilmur

Blue milk hot cocoa, caroling bounty hunters, and more from a Lucasfilm tradition.

In December 1977, after Star Wars had spent six months taking audiences to a brand-new galaxy far, far away, Lucasfilm began sending holiday cards to friends and corporate partners — a tradition that continues today. The very first Lucasfilm holiday card, which was an unassuming, Hollywood-themed greeting card, was probably sent to a few hundred recipients in 1977 and subsequently relegated to the backs of drawers — or worse — after the holiday season. The unfortunate fate of that first card would never be repeated, however, since the following year’s Lucasfilm card would debut two of the company’s most recognizable assets: droids C-3PO and R2-D2. And so began a long line of Star Wars-themed holiday cards issued by Lucasfilm over the years, a selection of which we are featuring here. Fans of legendary Star Wars artist Ralph McQuarrie will be delighted to see several of his works, which were exclusive to these cards, with most created between 1978 and 1983.

Ralph McQuarrie's 1978 Lucasfilm holiday card featuring C-3PO and R2-D2 shopping for gifts.

1978 Star Wars Corporation, UK: Ralph McQuarrie's first Lucasfilm holiday card illustration appeared on a rare card distributed by Star Wars Corporation's (the production company created to make Star Wars) UK office in 1978, which was readying The Empire Strikes Back production.

A Lucasfilm holiday card, illustrated by John Alvin, shows C-3PO and R2-D2 as a two-droid band, equipped with multiple instruments and a microphone.

1978 Star Wars Corporation, US: For the US 1978 holiday card, the Star Wars Corporation utilized a famous illustration by John Alvin of the droids equipped as a two-man band. The illustration was originally used on a very rare Star Wars concert poster.

R2-D2 wears antlers while C-3PO wears a Santa suit. They stand before a lit fireplace and Christmas tree in a Lucasfilm holiday card illustrated by Ralph McQuarrie.

1979 Lucasfilm: R2-D2 and C-3PO shed the musical instruments of 1978 to don more holiday-appropriate garb for the 1979 Lucasfilm holiday card, illustrated by Ralph McQuarrie.

R2-D2 stands in front of a cart of toys while C-3PO stands next to Santa, who sits in front of the fireplace inside his workshop, in an image illustrated by Ralph McQuarrie. The image was used for a Lucasfilm holiday card as well as for the Star Wars Christmas album's cover art.

1980 Lucasfilm: McQuarrie's artwork for Lucasfilm's 1980 holiday card was also the cover illustration for the only Star Wars Christmas album to date: Christmas in the Stars.

Two images of Yoda in a Santa Claus outfit and different colored backgrounds.

1981 Lucasfilm: McQuarrie's Santa Yoda actually appeared on two different holiday cards from Lucasfilm in 1981, one blue and one white, giving collectors an extra variant to hunt down (the illustration was resurrected again for the company’s 2012 card, making three variations to find!).

Yoda stands atop a sleigh pulled by reindeer with a starry night sky in the background. The image is from a Star Wars holiday card with artwork by studio artist Ralph McQuarrie.

1982 Lucasfilm: This McQuarrie-designed card from 1982 depicts Yoda readying his sleigh, complete with California vanity plate.

A large Ewok, dressed as Santa, places a candy cane in a stocking, which hangs in front of a lit fireplace, while smaller Ewoks look on from hiding places. The image is from a Star Wars holiday card with artwork by studio artist Ralph McQuarrie.

1983 Lucasfilm: Ewoks were the obvious choice to front the 1983 holiday card, as many toy versions of them would be given as gifts to young fans that year. Art by Ralph McQuarrie.

Jawas open Christmas gifts and play with them. The image is from a Star Wars Christmas card with artwork by studio artist Ralph McQuarrie.

1994 Lucasfilm: Jumping ahead over a decade to 1994, McQuarrie imagined a festive Jawa gift exchange on Tatooine.

A Death Star Christmas globe ornament on a red background. The image is from a Star Wars holiday card created by Peter Chan and Daniel Colon, Jr.

1995 LucasArts: The Death Star gets ornamental in this card from LucasArts in 1995 by Peter Chan and Daniel Colon, Jr.

Lucasfilm's 1999 holiday card

1999 Lucas Digital: Jar Jar is tongue-lashed for 1999's inspired fold-out card by Warren Fu and Mark Malabuyo.

Lucasfilm's 2000's holiday card

2000 Lucas Learning: Padmé's dress doubles as a holiday tree in this stunning card from Lucas Learning created by Maryn Roos.

Lucasfilm's 2000's holiday card

2000 Lucasfilm: Kids on sleds are in for the ride of their lives in this whimsical card from 2000 created by Kathryn Otoshi, Philip Metschan, and Angela Ursillo.

Lucasfilm's 2005 holiday card

2005 JAK Films: This wonderful take on Edward Hopper's “Nighthawks” was done by concept designers Erik Tiemens and Ryan Church for Lucasfilm's JAK Films, the production company set up to create the Star Wars prequels.

Lucasfilm's 2009 holiday card

2009 Lucasfilm: The 2009 Lucasfilm holiday greeting card, which dons a festive Clone Wars theme, was designed by artists Harrison Parker and Kelly Smith.

Lucasfilm's 2011 holiday card

2011 Lucasfilm: Jabba the Snowman was the subject of 2011’s holiday card by Devon Cutler, which visually delivers on its warm-wishing sentiment.

A holiday card featuring various Star Wars bounty hunter characters caroling.

2013 Lucasfilm: ILM artist Tyler Scarlet designed this troupe of caroling bounty hunters, taking some creative liberty devising mouths for some of its vocally-challenged members.

Zeb, dressed in a Santa suit, reaches out to grab Ezra, who is carrying a wrapped gift and Santa's toy sack while Chopper leads the way. The image is from a Star Wars holiday card designed by JP Balmet and is a nod to a classic Saturday Evening Post cover.

2015 Lucasfilm Animation: This stylized illustration of Ezra and Zeb from Star Wars Rebels was designed by Lucasfilm Animation’s JP Balmet, and is reminiscent of the iconic covers for The Saturday Evening Post.

Lucasfilm's 2018 holiday card

2016 Lucasfilm: ILM concept artist Doug Chiang created this stunning pop-up illustration of K-2SO, R2-D2, and BB-8 for Lucasfilm’s 2016 holiday card.

A bronze and white-colored Star Wars decorative piece in the shape of a holiday tree with a star at the top. Designed by artist Hez Chobra, it has the silhouette of Rey on one side and Kylo Ren on the other.

2017 Lucasfilm: Lucasfilm’s Hez Chorba designed the holiday card for 2017, which depicts Rey and Kylo Ren on opposite sides of a “tree” illuminated from within by a tea light.

2018 Lucasfilm holiday card

2018 Lucasfilm: For 2018, Hez Chorba created a fold-out holiday card containing three punch-out ornaments, each with characters from one of the three Star Wars trilogies (format re-arranged here for presentation).

2019 Lucasfilm holiday card

2019 Lucasfilm: 2019 provided the last of the physical Lucasfilm holiday cards (for now), and designer Hez Chorba created a wonderful pop-up Yoda Fountain card to finish out the year. The card is photographed here in Lucasfilm’s San Francisco lobby.

2020 Lucasfilm holiday card

2020 Lucasfilm: Artist Christian Alzmann created a whimsical digital card of Din Djarin and Grogu dashing through the snow on a rocket sled for Lucasfilm’s 2020 holiday card.

2021 Lucasfilm holiday card

2021 Lucasfilm: To celebrate Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary, and to also highlight some of the company’s productions to come, artist Amy Beth Christiansen created a digital card filled with various Lucasfilm characters including Indiana Jones, Ahsoka, Willow, Omega, Grogu, Cassian Andor, and others.

ILM's 2021 holiday card

2021 ILM: After an in-house competition to design ILM’s digital holiday card for 2021, three separate submissions were selected for ILM employees to send out to friends and corporate partners. Winning artists included (L-R): Kiko Teo (ILM Sydney), Saby Menyhei (ILM London), and Zeng Lin (ILM London).

BB-9 with a snowman BB-8 on ILM's 2022 holiday card.

2022 ILM: For ILM’s 2022 digital holiday card, artist Jeremy Schmidt delivered this winning design of BB-8 and his snowy counterpart in an ILM employee competition to create the company’s holiday card.

2022 Lucasfilm holiday card

2022 Lucasfilm: This year’s digital Lucasfilm holiday card, which depicts a Jello-toting Darth Vader being warmly welcomed by Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, Yoda, Artoo, and others, was created by ILM’s Aaron McBride.

Happy holidays to everyone from your friends at Lucasfilm!

Pete Vilmur is currently a writer for Lucasfilm Publicity and worked previously for Lucas Digital Media, where he created content for Lucasfilm’s websites, blogs, and social networks. Pete co-authored two books with Steve Sansweet — The Star Wars Poster Book and The Star Wars Vault — and a third with Ryder Windham, The Complete Vader.

Ralph McQuarrie Lucasfilm holiday cards star wars holidays Star Wars holiday cards

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebrates 100 Years of Disney with TikTok

    October 16, 2023

    October 16, 2023

    Oct 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Shawna Trpcic Remembered

    October 7, 2023

    October 7, 2023

    Oct 7

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved