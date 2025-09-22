The Mandalorian and Grogu First Teaser Trailer Revealed

The next Star Wars film, featuring the clan of two, opens exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

If you’re searching for new adventure…This is the Way!

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is here!

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

This clan of two is ready for the fight! A brand-new Razor Crest has landed in our first look at the highly-anticipated next chapter in the Mandalorian’s story, alongside glimpses of Din Djarin and Grogu on their next adventure!

We see Grogu with his new Anzellan friends and using a tiny telescope as he works alongside Din Djarin. The Mandalorian’s Zeb Orrelios is back, featured in poster art that also includes Sigourney Weaver’s new character and a pair of Hutts.

From toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs to venturing into a gladiator fight where the creatures from Dejarik have become larger than life, and an impressive Hutt can be glimpsed in silhouette, the Mandalorian and Grogu are on a course for action and adventure. The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, returning to score the franchise once more.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.