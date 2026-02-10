Take a Peek Through Grogu’s Kaleidoscope Inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu

Make it for yourself or give it to the other member of your Clan of Two for a colorful valentine surprise.

In the first trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, the curious foundling uses a tool to scope out the situation about to unfold. The little instrument is almost as adorable as he is, so we imagine you probably want one of your very own!

Here’s the how-to for making a little kaleidoscope inspired by the curious and playful Grogu, filled with hearts and shiny beads.

What you’ll need

Empty cereal box

Ruler

Pencil

Scissors

Colorful beads

Tiny red paper or bead hearts

Light green cardstock

1” diameter clear cosmetic container with lid

Masking tape

Hot glue gun

Craft foam sheets

Metallic gold acrylic paint

Black acrylic paint

Metallic gold cardstock paper

1” square mirror mosaic tiles, 15 pieces

Clear tape

Start crafting!

Step 1: Measure and cut a piece of an empty cereal box 5.5 inches long and 4 inches tall. Curl it lengthwise, unprinted side facing out, to bend it into a tube shape.

Step 2: Draw a few tiny Grogu heads on the light green cardstock and cut them out.

Tip: Draw an oval for his face and two half-circles for his ears.

Step 3: Place beads, tiny red hearts, and the Grogu shapes inside the clear cosmetic container. Close the lid.

Step 4: Next, roll the tube around the container and tape it closed to temporarily hold it in place. Glue down the edge to finish the tube, moving the round container up and down the tube to keep the shape.

Step 5: Cut strips of craft foam of varying thickness, then cut them to fit around the tube.

Step 6: Hot glue the strips in place around the tube.

Step 7: Paint the entire tube with metallic gold paint and let dry completely. Additional coats might be needed for best coverage.

Step 8: Mix a little bit of black acrylic paint with the gold paint, then paint some of the strips with the darker color for variety.

Step 9: Use clear tape on the back side of three mosaic tiles to make a triangle, mirror sides facing each other on the inside. Make five triangles total.

Step10: Tape the five triangles together into one long piece.

Step 11: Gently press the mirror into the tube. (It should be a tight fit.) Insert the bead container into one end, then make sure the mirror is flush against it.

Tip: Very gently!

Step 12: Cut wide strips of gold metallic paper and glue them on the outside of the tube for more texture.

Step 13: Cut a strip of craft foam and glue it around the inside of the end opposite of the bead container.

Your kaleidoscope is complete! Look through it and shake the beads to change the patterns inside.

