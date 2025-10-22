Why We Love the Unique Stories of Star Wars: Visions

The critically-acclaimed animated anthology series, which has given global studios the chance to explore Star Wars like never before, returns with new shorts October 29.

A massive space battle between powerful twins created through the power of the dark side, a village wedding attended by a mysterious former Jedi Padawan, and a group of friends confronted by an ethereal ghost. These are just a few stories that only Star Wars: Visions could tell.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 arrives in one week, the latest chapter in an anthology series that gives creative teams around the globe the chance to explore the Star Wars galaxy in surprising new ways. Volumes 1 and 2 delivered stunning animation, emotionally resonant new characters, and stories that drew on real-world inspiration for a series that is a love letter to a galaxy far, far away. Through cultural and personal touchpoints, Visions showcases the universality of Star Wars.

In Volumes 1 and 2, each studio expressed their own identity and interests, pulling from inspiration as varied as Akira Kurosawa films, banshees of Irish folklore, and artworks by painters like Picasso and Dalí. While Kurosawa famously inspired George Lucas when he created Star Wars, Visions expanded on the homage, perhaps most specifically with the black and white (and red) short “The Duel,” which will get a sequel in Volume 3. The main antagonist in Volume 2’s “Screecher’s Reach” by Ireland-based Cartoon Saloon has clear connections to the tales that permeate the filmmakers’ heritage. And Spain-based El Guiri Studios’ story and animation for Volume 2’s “Sith” were influenced by the bold and colorful work at play in the Cubist and Surrealist styles.

For “I Am Your Mother" by UK-based animation studio Aardman, known for films like Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run, creators found influence in deeply personal touchpoints that mirror themes from the saga films. This Volume 2 short follows Twi’leks Anni and Kalina, a mother and daughter duo, as their relationship changes over the course of a race on Chandrila. I love a good space race and the chance to see Anni and Kalina learn from each other makes for a heartwarming story. Writer and director Magdalena Osinska pulled both from existing Star Wars history and her personal experience as a parent and immigrant to help influence the story spotlighting the importance of maternal figures — both in a galaxy far, far away and around the world.

Unique influences paired with the mostly standalone nature of the anthology format gives each studio and short its own creative greenspace. Volume 1’s “Lop & Ochō,” from Japan-based Geno Studio, explores how the Empire has been environmentally detrimental to the world of Tao as sisters Lop and Ochō clash with one another. This short adds to the complex family connections that Star Wars has explored before, this time through a lens of a family actively torn apart by the Empire.

Through stylized animation and contained stories that don’t tie into the larger timeline, Visions offers a peek into other parts of the galaxy that we might not otherwise see. Consider Volume 1’s episode “T0-B1” from Science SARU, which follows a humanoid droid who dreams of becoming a Jedi. The titular character, T0-B1, is distinct from other droids in what he wants out of life — he one day dreams of becoming a Jedi. Following T0-B1’s journey includes several of my favorite beats in a Star Wars story: a kyber crystal search, discussions of the Force, and a serious threat in the form of a fearsome Inquisitor. T0-B1 eventually makes the choice to continue his mentor, Professor Mitaka’s, work to bring life back to their barren planet. And by the end of the tale, T0-B1 has achieved Mitaka’s dream and sets off on a new adventure as a true Jedi.

Instead of connecting to existing lore, Visions connects to the themes that make Star Wars so appealing. T0-B1’s story explores the impact of sacrifice and legacy, themes also explored in “Lop & Ochō” and “The Bandits of Golak,” a Volume 2 episode from India-based 88 Pictures’ that follows siblings Charuk and Rani as they seek a new home in the wake of Imperial destruction. Sacrifice and legacy often go hand in hand in Star Wars, and each studio shapes its own characters and worldbuilding to elegantly reflect these themes.

But not all of the Visions stories are contained in a single short. Characters making a return in sequels from Volume 1 include Ronin from “The Duel,” F from “The Village Bride,” and Lah Kara from “The Ninth Jedi,” who hopes to get off of her home planet to become a hero in a time where the Jedi Order is long gone — thematically tying her to heroes like Luke Skywalker and Rey. The latter will also launch a standalone spinoff, with Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, which was announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

The unique inspiration and perspective behind each chapter in Star Wars: Visions showcases a genuine passion for Star Wars and storytelling, where familiar themes and elements are explored in new ways. And I can’t wait to see where these creators take us next.

Watch Star Wars: Visions Volumes 1 and 2 on Disney+ now and catch Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 beginning on October 29, 2025.