Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Cast Announced with New Trailer

The third installment of the award-winning anthology counts Anna Sawai, Freddie Highmore, George Takei, Harvey Guillén, Jodie Turner-Smith, Judith Light, Simu Liu, Stephanie Hsu, and Steve Buscemi among the cast.

The trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 has arrived, showcasing bold new visuals from the award-winning anthology of animated short films that celebrate the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural lenses.

The trailer — available as the original Japanese trailer, as well as the English dubbed trailer — showcases a glimpse at the stories to come with the premiere on Disney+ on October 29, including the return of Ronin from the Emmy®-nominated “The Duel,” F from “The Village Bride,” and Lah Kara from “The Ninth Jedi,” three shorts available in Volume 1, streaming now on Disney+.

This season, Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 returns to Japan where it all began, featuring nine shorts from nine different anime studios — david production, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Kinema citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, WIT Studio — to further demonstrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese animation.