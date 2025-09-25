STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Cast Announced with New Trailer

September 26, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The third installment of the award-winning anthology counts Anna Sawai, Freddie Highmore, George Takei, Harvey Guillén, Jodie Turner-Smith, Judith Light, Simu Liu, Stephanie Hsu, and Steve Buscemi among the cast.

The trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 has arrived, showcasing bold new visuals from the award-winning anthology of animated short films that celebrate the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural lenses.

The trailer — available as the original Japanese trailer, as well as the English dubbed trailer — showcases a glimpse at the stories to come with the premiere on Disney+ on October 29, including the return of Ronin from the Emmy®-nominated “The Duel,” F from “The Village Bride,” and Lah Kara from “The Ninth Jedi,” three shorts available in Volume 1, streaming now on Disney+.

This season, Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 returns to Japan where it all began, featuring nine shorts from nine different anime studios — david production, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Kinema citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, WIT Studio — to further demonstrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese animation. 

    • Here’s the full list of upcoming titles, synopsis descriptions, directors, and cast members for the nine shorts in Volume 3!

    Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA - “The Duel: Payback”

    With the help of some unexpected allies, Ronin faces off against his greatest foe – a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge.

    Directed by: Takanobu Mizuno

    English Voice Cast: Brian Tee, Will Sharpe, Suzy Nakamura, Jonathan Lipow, Minami Iinuma, Gary Littman, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Shawn Gann, Major Attaway, Andrew Kishino, Patrick Seitz, Lee Shorten, Frank Todaro, David Chen, Nozomi Furuki, Ayaka Shimizu, Kaede Yuasa

    Japanese Voice Cast: Masaki Terasoma, Daisuke Namikawa, Takako Honda, Naomi Kusumi, Minami Iinuma, Tokuyoshi Kawashima, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Takaaki Torashima,  Kazuki Yoshida, Mizuki Ishii, Ayumu Mizukami, Nozomi Furuki, Ayaka Shimizu, Kaede Yuasa

    Project Studio Q - “The Song of Four Wings”

    A princess-turned-rebel protects a child from the might of the Empire on a snowbound planet.

    Directed by: Hiroyasu Kobayashi 

    English Voice Cast: Stephanie Hsu, Aki Toyosaki, Trevor Devall, Jennie Kwan, James Sie, David Errigo Jr.

    Japanese Voice Cast: Manaka Iwami, Aki Toyosaki, Hiroki Yasumoto, Takayuki Nakatsukasa

    Production I.G - “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope”

    Pursued by Jedi Hunters, and blasted adrift into space, Kara encounters a seemingly abandoned ship tended to by a mysterious droid.

    Directed by: Naoyoshi Shiotani 

    English Voice Cast: Kimiko Glenn, Freddie Highmore, Masi Oka, Andrew Kishino, Patrick Seitz, 

    Major Attaway, Frank Todaro, Simu Liu, Lee Shorten, David Chen, Carrie Keranen

    Japanese Voice Cast: Chinatsu Akasaki, Akira Ishida, Hiromu Mineta, Tetsuo Kanao, Hinata Tadokoro, Taiten Kusunoki, Wataru Takagi, Shin-Ichiro Miki, Shoya Ishige, Noriko Hidaka

    WIT Studio - “The Bounty Hunters”

    A rogue bounty hunter takes on a job for a shady industrialist that has unexpected consequences for her and her droid.

    Directed by: Junichi Yamamoto

    English Voice Cast: Earl Baylon, Anna Sawai, Ronny Chieng, Joseph Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith,

    Zoe Rux, Carrie Keranen, David Chen, Major Attaway, Joy Ofodu, Frank Todaro

    Japanese Voice Cast: Ai Fairouz, Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Ai Kakuma, Kotono Mitsuishi, Setsuji Sato, Koji Seki, Marie Miyake, Hiroya Egashira, Katsumi Fukuhara, Koji Seki, Marie Miyake, Hitomi Kitazaki

    Kinema citrus Co. - “Yuko's Treasure"

    A sheltered orphan teams with a street rat kid to rescue his droid caregiver and find a long-lost treasure.

    Directed by: Masaki Tachibana

    English Voice Cast: Liam Karlsson, Julian Paz Fedorov, Harvey Guillén, Steve Buscemi, Anne Yatco, Maximilian Reid, Matt Yang King, Joy Ofodu, Sean Burgos, A.J. Beckles

    Japanese Voice Cast: Momoka Terasawa, Makoto Koichi, Mitsuru Houfu, Kenichirou Matsuda, Yumi Uchiyama, Mamoru Miyano, Hidenobu Kiuchi, Yuki Kazu,  Ryunosuke Watanuki, Shoumaru Zouza

    Kinema citrus Co. - “The Lost Ones”

    After assisting refugees escape a natural disaster, an incognito F is forced to confront the ghosts of her past when their refugee ship is intercepted by the Empire.

    Directed by: Hitoshi Haga

    English Voice Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Mark Strong, Ryan Potter, Aki Toyosaki, Kimberly Brooks, Lincoln Bonilla, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Mike Bodie, David Errigo Jr., Cheyenne Nguyen, Nick Kishiyama, Leon Chen, Jennie Kwan, James Sie

    Japanese Voice Cast: Asami Seto, Hirofumi Nojima, Daiki Hamano, Aki Toyosaki, Kimiko Saito, Mutsumi Tamura, Genta Nakamura, Yutaka Aoyama, Yoji Ueda, Manami Hanawa, Risa Watanabe, Yuki Ominami, Saya Hirose, Yuji Murai, Yuuki Shin, Kosuke Echigoya, Takaaki Torashima, Takayuki Nakatsukasa

    TRIGGER - “The Smuggler”

    Desperate for a quick payday, a smuggler takes a job to rescue a fugitive from the Empire.

    Directed by: Masahiko Otsuka

    English Voice Cast: Emma Myers, Tanner Buchanan, Judith Light, Cory Yee, Adam Seitz, Matt Yang King, Cindy Robinson, A.J. Beckles, Earl Baylon, Sean Burgos

    Japanese Voice Cast: Ami Maeshima, Yuuki Shin, Yasuko Hatori, Show Hayami, Jino Saito, Nobuaki Kanemitsu, Akira Kuwabara, Mutsuki Iwanaka, Hinata Tadokoro, Taiki Yamashita, Satoi Shibuya, Norio Wakamoto

    Polygon Pictures - “The Bird of Paradise"

    After she is blinded in battle, a hot-headed Jedi Padawan must undergo a series of spiritual trials in order to overcome the temptation of the dark side.

    Directed by: Tadahiro “Tady” Yoshihira 

    English Voice Cast: Sonoya Mizuno, James Sie, Victoria Grace, George Takei

    Japanese Voice Cast: Tomoyo Kurosawa, Tomoaki Maeno, Ayane Sakura, Hochu Otsuka

    david production - “BLACK”

    A psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death plays out in the haunted psyche of an Imperial trooper who is on the cusp of defeat.

    Directed by: Shinya Ohira

    Japanese Voice Cast: Kenta Miyake, Tsuyoshi Koyama

    Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 studios

    Executive producers for the Emmy, Lumière, and Annie Award-winning animated anthology are James Waugh, Josh Rimes, and Jacqui Lopez. The co-executive producer of Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 is Justin Leach, and the producers are Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki. 

    Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 returns to Disney+ on October 29, 2025. 

    Star Wars: Visions

