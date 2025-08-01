Star Wars: A New Hope Returns to Theaters for 50th Anniversary

Experience the classic Star Wars film with a theatrical re-release beginning in April of 2027.

On April 30th, 2027, we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with a re-release of the 1977 classic back for a limited time, in theaters everywhere.

Part of Lucasfilm’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, Star Wars: A New Hope will play in theaters over the May the 4th holiday, also known as Star Wars Day.

Switch on your targeting computer and keep your eyes on StarWars.com for more details, including when and where to buy tickets to this once-in-a-generation event.