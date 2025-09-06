STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Andor Wins Four Creative Arts Emmy® Awards

September 7, 2025
September 7, 2025
StarWars.com Team

On the first night of the 2025 ceremonies, the Disney+ series was recognized for outstanding costumes, production design, visual effects, and picture editing!

The 2025 Emmy statue on a transparent background.

We’re throwing our own “Niamos!” dance party to celebrate Andor’s wins at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy® Awards!

During the ceremony Saturday night, the Star Wars series created by Tony Gilroy took home four awards, including wins for the outstanding costumes that brought the Chandrilan wedding to life and the masterful production design and visual effects that made the world of Ghorman a reality.

Here’s the full list of winners:

WINNER - Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Andor “Harvest” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Michael Wilkinson, Costume Designer

Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor

Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer

Paula Fajardo, Assistant Costume Designer

WINNER - Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Andor“Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Luke Hull, Production Designer

Toby Britton, Supervising Art Director

Rebecca Alleway, Set Decorator

WINNER - Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

WINNER - Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor

TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer

Luke Murphy, Special Effects Supervisor

Neal Scanlan, Special Creature Effects by

Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Sue Rowe, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor

Paolo D'Arco, In-House VFX Supervisor

Jean-Clément Soret, Digital Colourist

    • Andor was nominated in 10 other categories, including several which were awarded Saturday night, alongside a nod for The Acolyte’s sound editing. 

    Those nominations were:

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

    Andor • “Who Else Knows?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

    Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

    James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

    Josh Gold, Sound Effects Editor

    Alyssa Nevarez, Foley Editor

    John Finklea, Music Editor

    Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

    Sean England, Foley Artist

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    David Acord, Re-Recording Mixer

    Danny Hambrook, Production Mixer

    Geoff Foster, Scoring Mixer

    Richard Duarte, Foley Mixer

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

    Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Brandon Roberts, Composer

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

    Andor • “Who Are You?” / Song Title: We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem) • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Nicholas Britell, Music & Lyrics Tony Gilroy, Music & Lyrics

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

    Andor • “Harvest” • Disney+ • Lucasfilms Ltd.

    Christophe Nuyens, SBC, Director of Photography

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

    Andor • “I Have Friends Everywhere” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

    The Acolyte

    NOMINEE - Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

    The Acolyte"Night" • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

    Brian Chumney, Supervising Sound Editor

    Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer

    Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor

    David Chrastka, Sound Effects Editor

    Dee Selby, Foley Editor

    Alistair Hawkins, Music Editor

    Goro Koyama, Foley Artist

    Andor is still in the running for Outstanding Drama Series, an award which will be bestowed at the 2025 Emmy® Awards ceremony live on September 14, 2025. 

    Read up on the winners and nominees with StarWars.com’s full Season 2 coverage of the making of Andor.

