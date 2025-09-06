On the first night of the 2025 ceremonies, the Disney+ series was recognized for outstanding costumes , production design, visual effects, and picture editing!

We’re throwing our own “Niamos!” dance party to celebrate Andor’s wins at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy® Awards!

During the ceremony Saturday night, the Star Wars series created by Tony Gilroy took home four awards, including wins for the outstanding costumes that brought the Chandrilan wedding to life and the masterful production design and visual effects that made the world of Ghorman a reality.

Here’s the full list of winners:

WINNER - Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Andor • “Harvest” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Michael Wilkinson, Costume Designer

Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor

Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer

Paula Fajardo, Assistant Costume Designer

WINNER - Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Luke Hull, Production Designer

Toby Britton, Supervising Art Director

Rebecca Alleway, Set Decorator

WINNER - Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

WINNER - Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor

TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer

Luke Murphy, Special Effects Supervisor

Neal Scanlan, Special Creature Effects by

Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Sue Rowe, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor

Paolo D'Arco, In-House VFX Supervisor

Jean-Clément Soret, Digital Colourist