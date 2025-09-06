On the first night of the 2025 ceremonies, the Disney+ series was recognized for outstanding costumes, production design, visual effects, and picture editing!
We’re throwing our own “Niamos!” dance party to celebrate Andor’s wins at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy® Awards!
During the ceremony Saturday night, the Star Wars series created by Tony Gilroy took home four awards, including wins for the outstanding costumes that brought the Chandrilan wedding to life and the masterful production design and visual effects that made the world of Ghorman a reality.
Here’s the full list of winners:
WINNER - Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Andor • “Harvest” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Michael Wilkinson, Costume Designer
Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor
Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer
Paula Fajardo, Assistant Costume Designer
WINNER - Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Luke Hull, Production Designer
Toby Britton, Supervising Art Director
Rebecca Alleway, Set Decorator
WINNER - Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
WINNER - Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor
TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer
Luke Murphy, Special Effects Supervisor
Neal Scanlan, Special Creature Effects by
Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Sue Rowe, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor
Paolo D'Arco, In-House VFX Supervisor
Jean-Clément Soret, Digital Colourist