An Ode to Grievous

A tribute to one of the franchise’s most iconic characters in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith recently returned to theaters for its 20th anniversary, inviting a new generation to experience the final film in the prequel trilogy on the big screen for the first time. On May 19, 2005, the film was the big screen debut of one of the franchise’s most iconic characters: the Separatist military mind, General Grievous. We’ve had over two decades getting to know and love (or maybe loathe) this character, but when he pops in a new show to fight a Nightsister like he did in Tales of the Empire, he’s every bit as captivating as he was the first time we laid eyes on him.
At the most basic level for a kid first meeting the mostly-machine, General Grievous is a cyborg who coughs and rides around in a big wheel. This is, legally speaking, extremely cool. General Grievous’ total screen time in Revenge of the Sith is relatively small, but his impact on the franchise has been massive, and every subsequent appearance has accentuated how menacing he can be. At his core, Grievous captures a lot of what makes the Star Wars galaxy great.